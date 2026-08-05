Apple could finally bring copy-paste between iPhone and Windows PCs

Apple is finally said to be working on a feature that will make it easier for iPhone and Windows users to work across devices. As per a report by MacRumors, the tech giant is reportedly working on a cross-device copy and paste feature between iPhones and Windows PCs. This comes after a request from Microsoft under the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). Also Read: Apple could be planning bigger displays, borderless curved design for 20th anniversary iPhones

So, what will change? If Apple rolls out this feature, then you will be able to copy text or other supported content on an iPhone and paste it directly on a Windows PC, and vice versa. However, there is something note. The feature is expected to arrive only after a couple of years and could remain limited to users in the European Union, the report added. Also Read: WhatsApp announces new group chat features: Poll deadlines, @all mentions and more

Why is Apple considering it?

The simple answer is that Microsoft wants iPhone and Windows to work better together The proposed feature is part of Apple’s interoperability framework introduced to comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act. Also Read: Apple may launch AI-powered camera AirPods alongside iPhone 18 Pro

Microsoft requested Apple to allow clipboard synchronisation between iPhones and Windows PCs. Currently, Apple already offers Universal Clipboard, but it only works within its own ecosystem, allowing users to copy content between iPhone, iPad and Mac.

How the feature is expected to work

Apple has reportedly accepted the request and proposed a way to make it work while maintaining user privacy. The tech giant plans to use a permission-based system where users will have to grant one-time approval before allowing a paired Windows PC to access the iPhone’s clipboard. Once permission is granted, clipboard syncing can continue in the background without asking for approval every time.

At present, iPhone apps can only read clipboard content when they are actively running in the foreground, which makes continuous syncing impossible.

Even though Apple has agreed to work on the feature, it isn’t expected to arrive anytime soon. The company reportedly considers it a significant engineering project and estimates development could be completed by fall 2027. It will first be released to developers before reaching stable users, meaning the public rollout may happen only towards the end of 2027 or even early 2028.

Will everyone get it?

For now, there’s no confirmation that the feature will be available worldwide. Since the request was made under the EU’s Digital Markets Act, Apple may choose to limit clipboard syncing between iPhone and Windows PCs to European users. The company has previously introduced some interoperability features globally, while others have remained exclusive to the European Union.

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If it eventually expands beyond the EU, it could become one of the biggest productivity additions for users who rely on both an iPhone and a Windows PC.