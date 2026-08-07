Xiaomi introduces sub-brand Mijia in India; large home appliances next on the roadmap

Xiaomi has introduced its global smart home sub-brand, Mijia, in India to expand its presence beyond smartphones and smart TVs. The announcement comes as Xiaomi completes 12 years in the Indian market, where it has gradually expanded from smartphones to categories such as smart TVs, tablets, and AIoT products.

With Mijia, Xiaomi is now looking to build a larger connected home ecosystem in the country. The company says the move is part of its long-term strategy and will help bring more of its global smart home portfolio to Indian consumers.

Mijia to focus on smart home products

Mijia, which translates to “Mi Home”, is Xiaomi’s dedicated home and lifestyle brand globally. Going forward, Xiaomi’s home and lifestyle products in India will carry the “Mijia by Xiaomi” branding, joining Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO under the company’s overall brand portfolio.

The company said it will begin this journey with a new range of air purifiers later this quarter. Over time, Xiaomi also plans to enter the large home appliance segment and introduce more connected products as it expands the Mijia lineup in India.

Globally, Mijia has more than 200 product categories, including robot vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, smart kitchen appliances, weighing scales, toothbrushes, and several other connected devices. Xiaomi has made it clear that it intends to explore multiple categories in India as well, although they will not be launched all at once.

Home segment becomes Xiaomi’s next focus

Xiaomi said it has already built the “Human” part of its global Human x Car x Home ecosystem in India through smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. The next phase of growth will now revolve around the “Home” segment.

Xiaomi India Chief Operating Officer Sudhin Mathur said the company’s first 12 years in India were focused on building its presence in personal devices, while the home category will drive its next phase of growth. He added that Xiaomi is looking to create a connected ecosystem where different products work together instead of functioning as standalone devices.

The company also said it is in talks with multiple electronics manufacturing partners for local production of future home appliances, although no agreements have been announced yet. While Xiaomi has not shared a launch timeline for large appliances, it indicated this business is expected to gather pace during late 2026 and 2027.

Sales channels and premium strategy

Mijia products will be available through Xiaomi’s existing sales network, including Mi.com, more than 400 retail stores, and large-format retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. The company said the mix of online and offline channels may differ depending on the product category.

Xiaomi also said its premium strategy has been delivering positive results despite a slowdown in the smartphone market. According to the company, sales in the Rs 35,000-Rs 60,000 smartphone segment have grown by more than 200 percent in the first half of the year. It also claimed that Mini LED QLED televisions now contribute over 55 percent of its TV business, while Mini LED TV sales have grown four times year-on-year.

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The company said it has no plans to merge its smartphone brands, adding that Xiaomi, Redmi, POCO, and Mijia will continue to target different categories and consumer segments.