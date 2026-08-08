Nothing 2027 smartphone lineup leaks as two new phones surface on IMEI database

Nothing appears to be preparing for a much bigger smartphone lineup next year. The company recently confirmed that it plans to double its smartphone portfolio in 2027, and two new devices have now appeared on the IMEI database. The listings were first spotted by PassionateGeekz and carry the model numbers A006 and A010. There is no information about the final names or specifications of these phones yet. However, their appearance suggests that Nothing has already started working on its 2027 smartphone lineup.

Nothing A006 and A010 spotted on IMEI database

The two smartphones have been listed with the model numbers A006 and A010. Nothing has not revealed what these devices will be called or what hardware they will feature. However, the listings are believed to be linked to phones that could launch in early 2027.

Regulatory listings usually appear well before a smartphone is officially announced, so the timing of these two models also lines up with Nothing’s plans for next year. The company has already said that it wants to double its smartphone portfolio in 2027, and these listings offer an early look at how that expansion could take shape.

Nothing could launch six smartphones in 2027

Nothing launched three smartphones in 2026, including the Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro and Phone 4b. If the company follows through with its plan to double the number of smartphones, it could launch around six new models in 2027.

This would be a fairly big change for the company, which has kept its smartphone lineup limited so far. With more phones in the pipeline, Nothing could look at different price segments instead of sticking to a handful of categories.

The company could eventually have smartphones across different price ranges, giving it more room to compete with brands that already have several models in the market.

Nothing’s growth in India

Nothing was founded by Carl Pei in 2020 and initially entered the market with a pair of wireless earbuds. Since then, the London-based company has expanded into smartphones, audio products and wearables. It has also started operating its own retail stores as it builds a wider ecosystem around its products.

India has also become an important market for the company. Nothing has seen strong growth in the country and has moved into the list of the fastest-growing smartphone brands, putting it up against much larger and more established players.

The company’s growth in India could be one of the reasons behind its decision to expand the smartphone portfolio. A bigger lineup could also help the company reach more buyers and compete at different price points.

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The A006 and A010 listings do not reveal much about the phones themselves. However, their appearance in the IMEI database suggests that Nothing is already working on expanding its smartphone portfolio for 2027.