Amazon takes on Starlink with new satellite service for smartphones and emergency connectivity

Amazon is preparing to expand its satellite ambitions beyond broadband internet. The company has filed an application with the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to launch a new low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation that will provide direct-to-direct (D2D) connectivity, allowing compatible smartphones and other mobile devices to connect directly to satellites when networks are unavailable. Also Read: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 announced: Date, bank offers and more to know

According to Amazon’s FCC filing and the company, the new network will support voice calls, text messaging, mobile data, and emergency services. If approved, Amazon plans to begin deploying the constellation in 2028 with up to 5,105 satellites. The company also plans to work with mobile network operators to bring the service to consumers, similar to how SpaceX’s Starlink has partnered with T-Mobile. Also Read: Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G launched under Rs 20,000: Check price, specs, and features

Expansion builds on Project Leo and Globalstar acquisition

The new D2D constellation will work alongside Amazon’s existing Project Leo broadband network, which is being built to provide high-speed, low-latency internet to consumers, businesses, and government customer. Users of the broadband service will continue connecting through dedicated terminals such as Leo Nano, Leo Pro, and Leo Ultra, while the new network will extend connectivity directly to compatible smartphones with satellite-enabled chipsets. Also Read: Tech layoffs hit 1.19 Lakh in 2026: Microsoft, Google, Meta cut jobs as AI becomes top priority

Earlier this year, Amazon announced plan to acquire Globalstar’s satellite operations, infrastructure, and mobile satellite spectrum assets. The company will also take over Globalstar’s agreement to provide satellite connectivity for supported Apple devices, including Emergency SOS via satellite, Messages, Find My, and Roadside Assistance. Amazon said it also plans to work with Apple on future satellite services using the expanded network.

According to the FCC filing, Amazon intends to use Globalstar’s spectrum for the new constellation. As reported by Advanced Television, the filing also requests access to spectrum assigned to Iridium outside the United States, even as Rocket Lab moves ahead with its planned acquisition of Iridium.

Designed for wider coverage and emergency connectivity

Amazon says the D2D system is meant to complement existing mobile networks instead of replacing them. It is designed to provide connectivity in areas where mobile towers are unavailable or difficult to deploy. Besides everyday communication, the network is expected to support disaster response, emergency messaging, remote operations, fleet management, and IoT devices operating in isolated locations.

The constellation will be spread across five orbital shells to improve global coverage. Three shells will focus on densely populated mid-latitude regions, while the remaining two will extend service to higher-latitude and near-polar areas. The satellites will communicate with mobile devices using L-band and S-band spectrum, while Ka-band and V-band links will connect the satellites to Amazon’s ground stations and the internet.

Unlike traditional satellites that simply relay signals back to Earth, Amazon says its D2D satellites will process signals in orbit before forwarding them, helping improve performance. They will also use optical inter-satellite laser links, digital beamforming, beam-hopping, dual-polarisation reception, and adaptive modulation to improve efficiency and maintain reliable connections under different network conditions.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Deployment already underway

Amazon says it has already launched more than 390 satellites for its first-generation broadband constellation and expects to begin offering fixed broadband service across initial coverage areas later this year. The planned D2D network will almost double the size of its existing constellation, which is expected to include around 3,200 satellites, marking another major step in Amazon’s plans to expand satellite-based connectivity worldwide.