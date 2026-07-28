Why is ChatGPT not generating images? OpenAI confirms ongoing issue

OpenAI’s most popular AI platform, ChatGPT, is experiencing fresh service disruption worldwide. The disruption has affected its AI image generation feature. It left users across the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and several other parts of the world unable to create images. The AI tech giant has acknowledged the issue and confirmed that the company is identifying the root cause of the disruption. Additionally, the company has also assured its users of fixing the issue as soon as possible. Also Read: ChatGPT Down: Technical glitches disrupt active conversations and account logins

Downdetector, a website responsible for measuring the online outages and service disruptions for the internet platforms, apps, and websites witnessed hundreds of reports on its platform. While ChatGPT’s text based conversation is working fine for most of the users, however, its image generation has been unreliable throughout the incident. Also Read: ChatGPT down? Over 1900 users report errors, slow responses in India

Users report image generation failures

Once the outage started to be reported, unhappy users went to social media to find out if the problem was widespread. Also Read: Cloudflare Outage Takes Down X (Twitter), ChatGPT, Canva, AWS And Valorant Worldwide: Here's What Happened

One user on X (formerly Twitter) posted:

“ChatGPT showing errors generating images. does this mean a reset?”

Another wrote:

“ChatGPT’s image generation is throwing errors left and right, but is everyone else getting that too…? Or is it just me…?”

Many users reported receiving messages such as:

“I wasn’t able to generate the image due to an error on my side.”

Others said image requests simply failed without producing any output.

OpenAI admits it has the problem

Responding to the growing number of complaints, OpenAI confirmed that it is aware of the problem and apologized to users.

In a post on X, the company said:

We know that many of you are experiencing problems creating images in ChatGPT and we’re working rapidly to resolve this. Sorry about that.

The disruption has been confirmed by OpenAI’s official status page as well. The incident is currently being marked “Image generation unavailable in ChatGPT” and rated as “Degraded”.

The company said engineers have detected higher error rates to the service and are working on a mitigation to return the service to normal functioning. OpenAI hasn’t yet shared a timeframe for when it will be able to generate images once more.

Second ChatGPT outage in two days

It is the second major outage in a few days from ChatGPT, which happened on July 25.

In the previous incident, many people complained of its inability to be used by them globally.

Downdetector received over 3,200 reports in the United States, of which almost 80% concerned the web version of ChatGPT. A whopping 8% of users reported problems with the mobile app, and another 8% reported a problem with Codex.

More than 3,000 outages were reported in the United Kingdom, primarily in London and Southampton.

India had almost 1,500 complaints of which the majority of the affected users reported via the Web interface.

What users faced

On both occasions, users experienced a number of problems, such as:

A number of AI images have failed.

Blank loading screens

Unexpectedly logging out while talking to others.

The Service unavailable messages will be displayed.

Errors in prompts when submitted.

After the last outage, OpenAI stated that it had implemented a mitigation and was monitoring the recovery of services. The company is now taking a similar route, claiming it has found the root cause of the latest image generation problem and is trying to bring them back to normal service as soon as possible.

Can you fix the issue?

Unfortunately, users cannot do much in this scenario if the problem has originated from OpenAI’s servers.

However, you can try basic troubleshooting steps, including

Refreshing ChatGPT

Cleaning browser cache

Starting a new conversation

Switching browser

These steps can help you to rule out local issues. But if the outage is from the server side, then you will have to wait until OpenAI completes its fix.

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But the good news for the users is that the disruption appears to be limited to the ChatGPT’s image generation tool. For most users, text and conversation feature is working fine and is continue to work normally. What’s even more interesting is that the issue does not appear to be affecting everyone equally. Some users reported about the image generation tool not working, while other users mention that it is working normally on their accounts. This means, the outage may be impacting only a subset of users.