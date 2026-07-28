Elon Musk unveils X Money with banking, payments and Visa debit card

Elon Musk’s company X (formerly Twitter) is taking another major step by launching a new app called X Money. This is Musk’s long-term vision for turning its X into an ‘everything app.’ The latest X Money is a new financial platform designed to offer everyday banking and payment activities. This will allow users to perform all the banking-related activities without leaving the app. This is one of the major step by Elon Musk wherein he is expanding X beyond social networking. Also Read: X rolls out rebuilt Android app after nearly a year of development; here’s what’s changing

X Money is initially rolling out to a limited group of users in the United States. It combines peer-to-peer payments, bill payments, physical visa debit card, and a single service, bank accounts, and direct deposits. This move plays an important role and is one of the biggest transformations for X in the future since Musk acquired Twitter in 2022 and rebranded in into X. Also Read: After months of Grok backlash, Elon Musk's xAI sues user for allegedly creating sexualised deepfakes

The X Money is launched with an aim to build a platform where users can communicate, shop, manage their finances, consume content, and shop from one place. Also Read: Sam Altman vs Elon Musk: AI rivals clash on X after Apple's OpenAI lawsuit

Elon Musk launches X Money

The X Money is a digital financial services and payments solution that enables eligible users to send, receive and manage funds directly in the X app. Users can perform a variety of financial functions without leaving the account, as opposed to using separate banking apps.

The service supports everyday banking features such as:

Peer-to-peer money transfers

Direct deposits for salaries

Paying utility bills

Sending wire transfers

Mailing physical checks

Managing a deposit account

Beyond being a social network, users can also send money to others on X.

In addition to the banking capabilities, X is also adding the X Card, a physical debit card from Visa that will be tied to users’ X Money accounts.

This is money https://t.co/vwo9qZrYwv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 28, 2026

X Card offers cashback plus world-wide ATM access

The X Card is similar to a Visa debit card but provides some extra features to consumers of the card.

The cardholders will earn 3% cashback on eligible purchases and can take out cash at ATMs anywhere without any charges, X said. The card is also compatible with popular digital wallets, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, which can be used for contactless payments online and in shops.

The integration of digital payments with a physical debit card makes X more of a contender in the banking app space for day-to-day purchases.

Premium subscribers can avail of extra benefits

X Money is related to the paid subscription models of the platform.

Enjoy an annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 6% on eligible deposits as soon as you sign up for X Premium+ account. In the meantime, X premium subscribers will also receive the same rate if they meet direct deposit requirements.

The company also claims that employees who are paid via direct deposit can receive their payment up to two days sooner than usual, something that has already been implemented by some digital banking platforms.

The incentives may help companies to attract more subscribers to the X’s premium service and drive higher adoption of the new banking service.

Powered by Cross River Bank

The banking experience is being provided by Cross River Bank, a financial institution based in the United States, however they are providing it to the customer through X.

The company’s customers make deposits that are kept in Cross River Bank and insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) for up to $250,000, much like regular banks.

By forming a partnership with an established financial institution, X can provide regulated banking services without having to worry about compliance, and concentrate on integration into the social platform.

With 𝕏 Money, you get: • Free, instant transfers on 𝕏

• Up to 6.00% APY

• 3% cashback on eligible purchases with the 𝕏 Card

• Early direct deposit — up to two days before your normal payday

• Wires, checks, and free ATM withdrawals

• Fast, dedicated support when you… — X Money (@XMoney) July 27, 2026

A further step in Musk’s vision of an ‘everything app’

The launch of X Money is important as it propels Elon Musk towards his long-awaited goal.

Musk has often called X an ‘everything app’ – one that is a social network, messaging service, video platform, shopping app, artificial intelligence platform, creator apps, and a financial platform rolled into one. Very similar to the Chinese chat, shopping, payments, booking, etc. app called WeChat, which can be used to access a host of digital services.

Financial services have always played a key role in this vision.

It’s interesting to note that this is not the first time that Musk has been involved in digital payments; his involvement has been more than 20 years since 1999, the year he founded SpaceX. Prior to his fame for Tesla and SpaceX, he was the founder of X.com, an online financial services firm in 1999. X.com later merged with Confinity, eventually becoming PayPal, one of the world’s largest digital payments companies.

All this has had a major impact on Musk’s desire to re-enter the financial services sector through X.

How it transformed from social media platform to financial ecosystem

Musk has over the years expanded Twitter beyond the social media space since his acquisition of the company. X has added finances, paid subscriptions, creator monetisation, video content, long-form posts and AI-powered features via Grok.

X Money’s goal is to offer a unified experience that allows the audience to interact with, view and enjoy content, subscribe to creators and manage their finances in a single app.

Payments in the platform may also enable future new features like digital purchases, tipping creators, e-commerce, and subscription payments, turning X into a full-fledged online platform.

X Money is launched with limited rollout

X Money is currently rolling out to limited users in the United States. However, after undergoing a thorough testing phase, it will be released to more users in the country as well as globally.

The tech giant has not announced when the service will expand internationally, but it says broader availability is planned in the future.

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The rollout is limited, however its launch represents company’s one of the most significant additions to X Msk took over the company. If the service expands to other countries and gains users trust, then X Money could become one of the foundations of company’s long-promised ‘everything app.’