Tomb Raider: Catalyst pushed to 2028 as Amazon reveals updated launch plans

Fans waiting for the next Tomb Raider game will have to wait a little longer. Amazon Games has confirmed that Tomb Raider: Catalyst is no longer launching in 2027 and has now been pushed to 2028. The update comes just weeks after Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis was delayed and given a new release date of February 12, 2027. Also Read: 007 First Light was just the beginning, future James Bond games coming under Amazon Games

The revised timeline was shared by Amazon Games executive Jeffrey Gattis during an interview with The Game Business. While confirming the launch plans, Gattis said Legacy of Atlantis would arrive first in February 2027, followed by the next Tomb Raider game in 2028. However, he did not reveal an exact launch date or release window for Catalyst. Also Read: Sony State of Play June 2026 recap: All games, release dates and biggest reveals

Amazon confirms change in launch plans

Both Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis and Tomb Raider: Catalyst were announced together during The Game Awards 2025. At the time, Catalyst was expected to launch sometime in 2027 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, with Amazon Games serving as the publisher. Also Read: 007 First Light hits 1.5 million sales in a day, surpasses IO Interactive’s Hitman launches

The latest update means the game has slipped by at least a year. The confirmation follows Crystal Dynamics’ earlier announcement that Legacy of Atlantis, a full remake of the original Tomb Raider, has also been delayed. During Sony’s State of Play presentation in June, the studio confirmed that the remake would launch on February 12, 2027 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2.

What to expect from Tomb Raider: Catalyst

Unlike Legacy of Atlantis, which revisits Lara Croft’s first adventure, Tomb Raider: Catalyst is an entirely new mainline entry from Crystal Dynamics. Built using Unreal Engine 5, the game continues Lara Croft’s story after Tomb Raider: Underworld, released in 2008.

The adventure takes players to Northern India, where Lara sets out in search of a mythical treasure after a mysterious cataclysm uncovers long-hidden secrets and awakens ancient forces protecting them. According to the official description, treasure hunters from around the world also arrive in the region, forcing Lara to uncover the truth before the powerful relic falls into the wrong hands. Along the way, she must decide who to trust as allies and rivals become part of the race to stop a catastrophe that could reshape the future.

Crystal Dynamics has described Catalyst as the biggest Tomb Raider adventure yet, featuring dense jungles, towering mountains and ancient ruins spread across Northern India. The game will also feature Alix Wilton Regan as Lara Croft, replacing Camilla Luddington, who voiced the character throughout the Survivor Trilogy.

Amazon also talks about 007 First Light

During the same interview with The Game Business, Gattis also spoke about 007 First Light, which was developed and self-published by IO Interactive. Although Amazon owns the James Bond gaming rights, Gattis said the company wants to give the game time before discussing a sequel.

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Calling 007 First Light an “awesome” game, Gattis said its success showed that single-player, story-driven action-adventure games continue to attract players. He added that Amazon is excited about the future of the franchise, but with the game being only a couple of months old, the company is not ready to talk about what’s next.