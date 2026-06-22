iPhone 18 Pro could cost around Rs 1.2 lakh: Here's why Apple's next flagship may get much more expensive

According to a new report coming from the Wall Street Journal, the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro is expected to start between $1,299 and $1,399 in the United States. If this happens, then company’s next premium smartphone would cost up to $300 more than the current iPhone 17 Pro, which is available at $1,099. Also Read: Apple may disappoint users hoping for a bigger iPhone 18 Pro battery

While the tech giant has not officially said anything about what could be the price of its next iPhone lineup, however, the estimates suggest that the rising memory and storage costs could increase the cost of manufacturing the device. Another detail that fuels the rumor is the major camera upgrade, making it one of the most expensive Pro iPhones the company has ever launched. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may get ultra-luxury Caviar versions with gold finish

What’s more important is that the report point toward the much bigger trend: Artificial Intelligence that’s expected to make the upcoming smartphones even more expensive than before. Also Read: Buying an iPhone 17 Pro? First check the iPhone 18 Pro leaks

Why the iPhone 18 Pro could cost more than expected

One of the biggest reasons behind the rumored price increase is expected to be memory.

As per report published in the Wall Street Journal, th 128GB RAM package used in the iPhone 17 Pro reportedly cost Apple around $39. Nevertheless, it is expected that for the iPhone 18 Pro, the same amount of memory could cost as much as $145. This is due to the rising demand and ongoing supply constraints.

Besides this, storage prices are also expected to increase sharply with iPhone 18 lineup. Talking about the 256GB storage variant, it might cost Apple around $145 for iPhone 18 Pro as compared to the $13 in the current generation.

Although we all know that memory and storage are rarely discussed outside the tech industry. However, they still plays a major role in modern smartphones. Big smartphone manufacturers are increasingly coming up with larger memory capacities in devices to support advanced AI features, smart phone processing, on-device machine learning, and faster multitasking.

As tech giants are pushing harder into AI, demand for these components are continuously rising, and hence, this puts pressure on prices across the industry.

How Much More Expensive Could the iPhone 18 Pro Be?

If current estimates are to be believe, then price difference between Apple’s currently available iPhones and upcoming Pro models could be considerable.

Model Starting Price iPhone 17 Pro $1,099 Estimated iPhone 18 Pro $1,299-$1,399

This means there is a potential increase of roughly 18% to 27% in a single generation.

Keeping Apple’s history in mind, the company has often absorbed at least part of rising production costs rather than putting all the pressure on consumers. However, a jum of this size could be unusual even for Apple. That’s the reason if iPhone 18 Pro launches at $1,399, then it is expected to be among the largest year-over-year price increases for a Pro model iPhone.

Role of Apple’s increased manufacturing cost

TechInsights estimates the base iPhone 17 Pro to be a $582 production. The iPhone 18 Pro, on the other hand, might be expected to cost around $726 to produce, excluding the costs of research and development, software engineering, logistics, marketing, retailing and warranties.

If Apple keeps its gross profit margin in line with previous generations, that would put the price at around $1,371, analysts estimate.

That’s why many industry analysts think the retail price will be somewhere between $1,299 and $1,399 if component costs continue to be high.

AI smartphones rising cost and why they are important

Artificial Intelligence has been gaining significant traction and investment in the past two years by tech companies. Advanced memory chips and storage solutions are sought after by smartphones, laptops, cloud providers, and AI data centers, all vying for the same technology.

This trend has been expanding, and is slated to impact the technology supply chain as well.

With more complex AI models, the devices need more memory to perform more advanced features effectively. Memory is not simply another piece of hardware in a smartphone anymore, but it’s becoming one of the most valuable.

Camera system

Apple is likely to make in the iPhone 18 Pro with a new variable-aperture primary camera.

A variable-aperture system enables physical changes to the amount of light reaching the sensor, as opposed to a traditional smartphone camera. It’s a feature that’s widely used in high-end cameras and quality imaging systems.

But there’s a price for advanced camera hardware. The new system is expected to be at least 50% costlier than that of the current Pro models’ camera system, industry estimates indicate.

If those estimates prove true, the camera upgrade might drive the iPhone 18 Pro even higher into that estimated price range.

iPhone 18 Pro expected features

In addition to pricing, the iPhone 18 Pro is likely to feature enhancements in terms of performance, photography, and AI capabilities.

Rumors have it that Apple is planning to implement a next-generation chipset in its future Apple devices, with an increase in processing power and a decrease in power consumption. The device is also expected to be equipped with the improved low light photography, AI capabilities,more advanced computational imaging capabilities, and better zoom.

The smartphone is likely to be released with iOS 27, which will feature more AI capabilities and customization options, and will continue to enhance Apple’s ecosystem integration.

There haven’t been major design changes reported lately, but Apple seems more concerned with getting the iPhone smarter and more capable than it is with making a radical change to the design.

What this means for Indian buyers?

The numbers are calculated based on the US price estimates but it is important for Indian consumers to note.

In the past, flagship iPhones have introduced in India at much higher rates than the versions released in the US, owing to taxes, duties and currency issues. As Apple continues to push manufacturing costs up and raise prices across the globe, Indian prices may also experience an upward trend.

The price of the iPhone 18 Pro for the Indian market is yet to be determined. When the US retail price is expected to be in the $1,299 to $1,399 range, however, it may be a case of another premium-priced line of iPhones that consumers will need to brace for.

That may make trade-in programs, exchange offers and EMI plans even more significant when upgrading to this car for many consumers.

Is the Rumored Price Hike Believable?

The most obvious issue with these estimates is whether or not Apple would actually raise prices by that much?

Apple has yet to reveal pricing information, and manufacturing costs vary before products reach mass production. The company might also decide to absorb some of the increased costs, instead of charging customers outright for the additional costs.

Meanwhile, the factors affecting the estimates are real. Memory costs have been increasing, AI technology has gained in significance and smartphone technology is getting more complex.

That makes it more likely to think about an iPhone at a higher price than a few years ago.

What’s Next Phase

While the launch of iPhone 18 Pro is still months away, but early rumors and reports suggest that it could become one of Apple’s most expensive smartphones in the history.

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As per reports, rumored aperture camera system, expensive storage components, and rising memory cost could push Apple to increase the starting price to between $1,299 and $1,399.