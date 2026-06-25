Apple's foldable iPhone is closer than ever, but Apple had one big problem to fix

Apple’s much-anticipated foldable iPhone is getting closer. Despite its hinge issue, Apple is still on track to introduce its first foldable smartphone by the end of July, per a new report. Also Read: 3 big upgrades that will change everything in Apple iPhone Fold

The foldable iPhone has been a topic of speculation for years, and even though reports have been swirling around that Apple was being cautious about the foldable category. Some of the biggest challenges with the technology have yet to be overcome, and Apple has, so far, not chosen to enter the market with its own devices. Though it has been rumoured that the company was waiting to release a new generation of foldable phones once it could resolve the problems. Also Read: Apple’s foldable iPhone to go on sale with iPhone 18 pro lineup: Limited stock expected

According to the Korean publication The Elec, Apple has determined final specifications, such as the display, mechanical parts and exterior design elements of the foldable iPhone. Now, the device is reportedly in the process of being prepared for mass production, and will be manufactured by its partner Foxconn in the initial production runs. Also Read: Apple may rename iPhone Fold to iPhone Ultra: Expected to arrive in September despite delay speculation

If Apple is sticking to the current timeline, the first foldable iPhone could be available with the iPhone 18 lineup later this year.

The production of foldable iPhones may start in July

The device has been put into trial production since April, according to the report. It’s a stage where Apple and its suppliers can test manufacturing processes, look for possible hardware problems, and refine production yields that they would want to look to before stepping into a large-scale manufacturing process.

The most recent update indicated that mass production may start as late as the end of this July, adding to Apple’s confidence that it will launch this year. The report also says that the show, which is scheduled to be unveiled in September, is still underway without any major setbacks.

There has been a debate on the production timeline in the past few months. The device has reportedly been beset by engineering problems and some other industry sources have stated that Apple was still on schedule.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman earlier this week, Apple was set to introduce the foldable iPhone at the same time as the company’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones. But he added that there was still flexibility in the launch plan as production had not picked up at the time.

Apple had to deal with issues with its hinges

As with all foldable smartphones, the hinge is a crucial component in Apple’s new gadget.

According to the report, Apple faced a number of problems during durability testing. The hinge mechanism was reported to be noisy after a few million cycles of opening and closing. Furthermore, there were some assembly processes reported to have manufacturing tolerances larger than desired, which resulted in a higher number of defects in the tests.

These issues created internal worries, but according to sources in the supply chain, most of the issues have now been addressed. In the latest test results, Apple is reportedly happy and is going forward with its production plans.

Taiwan’s Shin Zu Shing and Amphenol of the U.S. are expected to provide the hinges. The two companies are reportedly employing sophisticated 3D-printing methods to create the important hinge parts, increasing accuracy and durability.

It makes sense to put so much emphasis on hinge reliability. Foldable smartphones put far more strain on components that are in motion than traditional smartphones. A problem with durability would be a big issue after launch, especially for a high-end device that will retail for approximately $2,000.

Apple is said to be working on minimizing the display crease

The most frequently cited issue with foldable phones is the fold line that is visible in the display where it folds.

It has been noted in several reports that Apple has been working towards reducing this problem for years. The company is said to be testing a newer display architecture from Samsung which eliminates one of the existing screen layers, replacing the colour-filtering layer directly into the display structure.

This will result in a thinner, lighter, more power efficient display. More important, it might help minimize the look of the crease on unfolding.

Quality of the display is thought to be among the main points that will set the foldable apart from other devices on the market.

What to expect from the foldable iPhone

According to the current rumors, Apple will be going with a book design style for its foldable phone, which is reminiscent of some of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold devices.

The primary display is supposed to be 7.8 inches and be OLED, provided by Samsung Display. Folded, users can access a 5.5-inch cover display for regular activities like messaging, notifications and phone calls.

It also is anticipated to have Apple’s new A20 processor and a C2 modem. Interestingly, it is reported that Apple plans to use the Touch ID for its power button, rather than Face ID, because of the compactness of the place inside the foldable design.

Photography will benefit from the foldable iPhone, which will feature a dual-camera setup on its back. There are still some bits of information on the camera’s specifications at this point.

Can Apple dub it the iPhone Ultra?

While Apple hasn’t officially announced the name of the device yet, several sources have the company planning to label the phone as the iPhone Ultra, instead of just a foldable iPhone.

The Ultra branding would elevate the device from the current line of Pro models and bring it in line with other high-end Apple devices, such as Apple Watch Ultra.

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The naming would also serve to make the device’s expected high price tag make sense. Reports in the industry indicate the price of this foldable iPhone may range around $2000, which is one of the highest prices ever for an iPhone.