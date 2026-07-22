Meta faces major outage as Instagram, Facebook and Messenger stop working for many

Instagram, Facebook Outage: If you’re unable to use Instagram or Facebook right now, the problem isn’t just on your end. Thousands of users have reported issues with Meta’s platforms, including Instagram, Facebook and Messenger. Also Read: Meta tests StoryKit, an AI app that creates bedtime stories in seconds

The outage has been officially tracked by Downdetector, where reports started rising rapidly. You say they’re facing problems with everything from loading the apps to sending messages. Also Read: Instagram finally lets you edit music on published posts; Here's how

Instagram Outage

Among all Meta apps, Instagram seems to have received the highest number of complaints. Most users say the app isn’t loading properly, while others are unable to send or receive DMs. Some have also reported blank screens, profiles not loading and feeds refusing to refresh. The issue doesn’t appear to be limited to one country either, as users from different regions have shared similar complaints. Also Read: Meta Platforms hit by global outage as Facebook and Instagram users face login issues

Facebook and Messenger Down too

The outage isn’t limited to Instagram! Facebook users have reported issues with both the mobile app and website. Some say comments aren’t loading, while others are facing problems with Messenger integration. Messenger has also seen a spike in complaints, with messaging being the biggest issue. Several users say messages are either delayed or not being delivered at all.

Downdetector data shows that outage reports increased within a short span of time. A majority of Instagram users reported app-related issues, while others flagged server connectivity and website problems. Facebook and Messenger also saw a rise in complaints, although the volume was lower compared to Instagram.

What Meta said?

As of now, Meta hasn’t officially acknowledged the outage. The company’s service dashboard did not show any known issues even as users continued reporting problems on Downdetector and other social media platforms. There’s also nothing to suggest that the outage is linked to a cyberattack.

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If your Instagram or Facebook account isn’t working, there’s probably no need to reset your password. If this is a server-side issue, changing your password or trying to recover your account won’t fix the problem. Your best bet is to wait for Meta to restore the services. Until then, you can keep an eye on Downdetector or Meta’s official channels for updates.