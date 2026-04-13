Apple’s foldable iPhone to go on sale with iPhone 18 pro lineup: Limited stock expected

Apple is all set to enter the foldable smartphone market with its upcoming Foldable iPhone or iPhone Ultra. Over the past few months, the leaks and rumors about the foldable iPhone have increased, with expectations of launching the device alongside the iPhone 18 lineup in September 2026. Nevertheless, there have been many rumors about delays and technical issues. Also Read: Apple may rename iPhone Fold to iPhone Ultra: Expected to arrive in September despite delay speculation

The tech giant is expected to launch its upcoming foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series, making it a major moment for Apple’s product lineup. Also Read: Apple’s first foldable iPhone may be closer than expected, production begins

Foldable iPhone Launch Timeline

As per reports, Apple may unveil the iPhone Fold in September 2026 during its annual event. The company is expected to introduce it alongside iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. However, the standard iPhone 18 might not launch with them. It is expected to be pushed to early 2027. Also Read: iPhone Fold leak: Apple may use 3D printed hinge to reduce screen crease

Apple might bring the foldable iPhone with limited stock at the beginning. But, the company is still planning to start its sale around the same time as the Pro models. If delay happens, then the device is still expected to be available shortly after the launch.

Launch Delay and Current Progress

To recall, earlier reports suggested that Apple was facing some engineering challenges while developing foldable iPhone. Apple has always been known to launch any product when it has achieved perfection. So, the main issue currently is the crease in the upcoming foldable iPhone. Other issues were mainly related to testing and hardware design. Some reports claimed that these issues can lead to delay in product launch.

Nevertheless, the latest information reveals that the company is not facing any major crisis right now, and it is working actively to fix the technical challenges. Additionally, the company is also partnering with its supply chain partners to ensure smooth progress in the completion of the product development.

Production Plans And Supply Limitations

Talking about the production, the company has already started the trial manufacturing of the iPhone Fold with its partners. Initial reports indicate that Apple is planning to produce around 7 to 8 million units worldwide in the first phase of the production.

Keeping Apple’s annual iPhone production in mind, this number is quite low and it may be less that 10% of the company’s overall output. It means, buyers will not easily get the device and they might face stock shortages in some regions.

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What This Means For Apple’s Future

The iPhone Fold will cater to the premium segment with a new design and advanced features. The tech giant is likely focusing on stability and user experience, rather than just rushing into the market. If the launch happens as expected, then it could mark the new beginning for Apple.