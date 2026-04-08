Apple may rename iPhone Fold to iPhone Ultra: Expected to arrive in September despite delay speculation

One device that’s constantly in the center of attraction among tech enthusiasts is Apple’s first foldable smartphone. The device is circulating everywhere in leaks and rumors, including social media, insider posts, and blogs. Every day we have new details about the design, display, or potential features, and this time what adds more to our excitement is that Apple is reportedly preparing its first foldable iPhone to be called ‘iPhone Ultra’ rather than the long-rumored ‘Foldable iPhone.’ Also Read: iPhone Fold leak: Apple may use 3D printed hinge to reduce screen crease

It suggests Apple follow its trend of using the ‘Ultra’ name for its premium products, such as Apple Watch Ultra, M1 Ultra, and CarPlay Ultra. The ‘iPhone Ultra’ or ‘Foldable iPhone’ is expected to be launched in late 2026, most likely between September and December. Also Read: Apple Foldable iPhone could have the biggest design change ever

iPhone Ultra or Foldable iPhone: Expected Design and Display

The long-rumored foldable iPhone might feature a book-style design. This means, when folded, it will have a 5.3- to 5.5-inch display on the outside. Once open, the inner display is expected to be measured about 7.8 inches. Also Read: How 2026 Will Break iPhone 18 Series Launch In Multiple Events: Explained

Both the folded and unfolded part in the device will include a front-facing camera, including a dual-lens setup. For thickness, the device might be around 4.5mm when folded along with 4:3 aspect ratio. This will give it a wider and shorter profile as compared to the most foldable currently available on the market.

Release Timeline

Despite reports suggesting delays in the foldable iPhone, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg says that the device is on track for its standard September launch window. He, too mentioned the device as ‘iPhone Ultra’ in his report. Earlier claims about production issues may have been overblown.

While we don’t have any specifics about the mass production and it might not have started yet, but there are some reports about Apple starting the trial production and engineering verification of the upcoming device.

Reportedly, Apple might start selling its first foldable device around the same time as the iPhone 18 Pro models.

Expected Price and Market Impact

As far as pricing is concerned, iPhone Ultrs or Foldabl iPhone is expected to be priced between $2,000 and $2,500. This makes it one of the most expensive Apple products so far.

Availability

As per expert Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple might limit initial supply due to device’s complex design. Early production challenges could result in shortages when the device launches. This might also change the exact timings, but Apple still seems to be committed to releasing the foldable iPhone this year.

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The iPhone Ultra or Foldable iPhone represents Apple’s first foray into foldable smartphones, and if launches, it will surely become the most-talked about iPhone of 2026.