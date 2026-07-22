Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8 are here: Price in India, specs and everything new

Samsung has refreshed its foldable lineup officially after months of leaks and rumours. The company introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 8 alongside the standard-sized foldable, branding it as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. The tech giant also introduced a redesigned Galaxy Z Fold 8 with a wider form factor. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and the Z Flip 8 ship with Android 17-based One UI 9 and bring a bigger focus on Galaxy AI, camera upgrades and slimmer designs. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 lands in a new avatar

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8 price in India, availability

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra prices: Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 live: How to watch, event details, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8, Watch 9

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 1,99,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 2,19,999

16GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 2,59,999

Galaxy Z Flip 8 prices: Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8 And Galaxy Watch 9 prices leaked ahead of launch

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 1,24,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 1,44,999

The new devices are available for pre-orders in select markets starting today. Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra comes in Graphite, Cream, and Violet Shadow colours, while Green Shadow will be sold exclusively through Samsung’s online store. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is available in Graphite, Cream and Pink, with Mint offered as an online-exclusive colour.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Bigger display, thinner design

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra features an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 6.5-inch cover display that also supports a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung says it is the slimmest Fold device yet, measuring 4.1mm when unfolded and weighing 215 grams.

Powering the foldable is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, paired with up to 16GB RAM and as much as 1TB of internal storage. The phone packs a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery with support for 45W wired charging, 20W wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare.

On the camera front, the Fold 8 Ultra gets a 200MP primary sensor, a new 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Selfies are handled by two 10MP cameras, one on the cover display and another on the main screen. The device also supports HDR shooting in 200MP mode, improved Nightography, 8K video recording using the APV codec and Cine LUT tools for colour adjustments during video production.

Category Specification Display (Main) 8.0-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2504 × 2256 pixels, 422ppi, 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, Vision Booster Cover Display 6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1080 × 2520 pixels, 422ppi, 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, Vision Booster Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy RAM & Storage 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 1TB Rear Cameras 200MP (Wide, OIS) + 50MP (Ultra-wide) + 10MP (Telephoto, 3x Optical Zoom, OIS) Front Cameras 10MP Cover Camera, 10MP Inner Camera Battery 5,000mAh (Typical) Charging 45W wired (up to 67% in 30 mins), 20W wireless charging, Wireless PowerShare Operating System Android 17, One UI 9 Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 Water Resistance IP48 Dimensions (Folded) 72.8 × 158.4 × 8.9mm Dimensions (Unfolded) 143.2 × 158.4 × 4.1mm Weight 215g Colours Graphite, Cream, Violet Shadow, Green Shadow (Samsung.com Exclusive)

Galaxy Z Flip 8 focuses on FlexWindow and cameras

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 keeps the familiar clamshell design but comes with a larger 4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow and a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display. The phone weighs 180 grams and measures 6.1mm when unfolded, making it Samsung’s slimmest Flip smartphone so far.

It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2600 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The phone houses a 4,300mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare.

For photography, the Flip 8 includes a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, along with a 10MP front camera. Samsung has added several Flip-exclusive camera features, including Flex Mode for hands-free shooting, Camcorder Grip with Zoom Rocker controls, Super Steady with Horizontal Lock, FlipShot customisation, and Mirror View.

Category Specification Display (Main) 6.9-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1080 × 2520 pixels, 400ppi, 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, Vision Booster Cover Display 4.1-inch Super AMOLED, 948 × 1048 pixels, 342ppi, 60/120Hz refresh rate, Vision Booster Processor Exynos 2600 RAM & Storage 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB Rear Cameras 50MP (Wide, OIS) + 12MP (Ultra-wide) Front Camera 10MP Selfie Camera Battery 4,300mAh (Typical) Charging 25W wired (up to 55% in 30 mins), 15W wireless charging, Wireless PowerShare Operating System Android 17, One UI 9 Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Water Resistance IP48 Dimensions (Folded) 75.4 × 85.7 × 13.1mm Dimensions (Unfolded) 75.4 × 166.9 × 6.1mm Weight 180g Colours Graphite, Cream, Pink, Mint (Samsung.com Exclusive)

Galaxy AI and One UI 9

Samsung has also introduced several new AI features across both foldables with One UI 9. Now Brief delivers personalised updates, recommendations and reminders based on daily routines, while Now Nudge can suggest actions such as checking schedules, saving locations or opening relevant apps during conversations.

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