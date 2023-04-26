Dell launches new Latitude, Precision series PCs in India

Dell recently launched a bunch of new gaming PCs and consumers laptops in India. The list includes the Dell Alienware M18, Alienware X16, the Dell Inspiron 16, and the Dell Inspiron 16 two-in-one among others. Now, just days later, the company has introduced a bunch of business PCs in the country. The company today introduced its new lineup of Latitude 9000 series, Latitude 7000 series, Latitude 5000 series, Latitude 3000 series, Precision 7000 series, Precision 5000 series, and Precision 3000 series laptops in India. In addition to this, the company introduced Dell OptiPlex 7410 AIO and Dell Ultrasharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub monitor in the country. Also Read - Acer Expands its Predator, Vero and Swift series; announces six new laptops at Next@Acer event

Dell PCs India price and availability

Dell‘s newly announced PC lineup starts at Rs 59,000 and goes all the way up to Rs 1,94,900 for the top Latitude 9000 series PCs. Here is a detailed list of pricing: Also Read - Gigabyte expands its Aorus, G5 and Aero series, launches nine new laptops in India: Check details

Model Starting Price (INR) Dell Latitude 9440 194,900 Dell Latitude 7440 Ultralight 124,900 Dell Latitude 7640 115,000 Dell Latitude 7340 105,000 Dell Latitude 5440 87,000 Dell Latitude 3540 60,000 Dell Latitude 3340 65,000 Dell Latitude 3440 59,000 Dell Precision 7780 149,000 Dell Precision 5680 145,000 Dell Precision 3480 76,000 Dell OptiPlex 7410 AIO 64,500 Dell Ultrasharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor U3423WE 56,000

Also Read - Minecraft Legends arrives on Xbox, PlayStation, Windows, more: All you need to know

Dell hasn’t announced the availability of its new business PCs in India yet.

Latitude 9440 2-in-1 specifications

Dell says that the Latitude 9440 2-in-1 is the world’s smallest 14-inch commercial PC with a 16:10 aspect ratio and InfinityEdge QHD+ display. It comes with a haptic collaboration touchpad and a zero-lattice keyboard. This business PC comes with updated thermal design with rear venting dual fan systems that provide a cool and quiet experience. The company says that it has reduced the backlit keyboard power usage by up to 75 percent and increased battery life by up to three hours with the new mini-LED backlit keyboard technology.

Latitude 7000 series laptops specifications

Dell’s new Latitude 7000 series includes the Latitude 7340 and the Latitude 7440 laptops and they will be available in India in 13.3-inch and 14-inch screen variants. The Latitude 7340 and the Latitude 7440 laptops weigh under one kilogram (for 13-inch variant) and slightly over one kilogram (for 14-inch variant), and they feature taller 16:10 displays with five percent more screen space compared to older models. Both these devices are available in 2-in-1 configurations and include optional Wi-Fi 6E and 5G support for connectivity. Additionally, they come with a 5MP web camera.

Dell Precision series laptops specifications

Dell’s new Precision series devices includes the Precision 5680, which offers up to Intel Core i9 processors, up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, the NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada generation laptop GPU with a 45W charger. Dell says that this PC has the world’s smallest footprint for a 16-inch workstation, with an aspect ratio of 16:10, a three-sided InfinityEdge display, haptic trackpad, four grade A audio speakers, up to UHD+ PremierColor display, and FHD IR camera with proximity and ambient light sensor. In addition to this, it also has an HDMI port, a full-size SD card slot, and an optional smart card reader.

Dell’s Precision series PCs also include the entry-level Precision 3480, and the more powerful Precision 7780 mobile workstations. Dell says that the Precision 3480 is a 14-inch workstation designed for multitasking across collaboration, business, and office applications, and the Precision 7780 is a 17-inch device that delivers the right mix of performance, speed, and reliability.

OptiPlex 7410 AIO Desktop specifications

Dell also introduced the OptiPlex 7410 AIO desktop today. The OptiPlex 7410 AIO features a 24-inch desktop with up to Intel Core i9 processors and 64GB DDR5 RAM. It features a retractable FHD or 5MP IR camera. It is available in low blue light-certified touch and non-touch panel options.

Ultrasharp 34-inch Curved USB-C Hub WQHD Monitor

Lastly, the company introduced the Ultrasharp 34-inch Curved USB-C Hub WQHD monitor today. It comes with IPS Black technology, and a 2000:1 contrast ratio. The monitor offers a colour depth of 1.07 billion colours, 98 percent DCI-P3 and 100 percent sRGB. The monitor also features the company’s ComfortView Plus technology, which Dell says reduces low blue light emission without compromising display colour. It also features built-in cable management system that reduces cable clutter.