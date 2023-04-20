Dell on Thursday launched a new all-in-one (AIO) desktop dubbed Dell Inspiron 24 in India. With model number Inspiron 5420, the 24-inch all-in-one desktop comes powered by the latest processors from Intel. Also Read - Dell launches new Alienware M18 and X16, Inspiron 16, Inspiron 16 two-in-one series laptops in India: Check price, specs features

Some of the highlights of the AIO include a 24-inch Anti-Glare display, up to Nvidia MX550 GPU, and facial recognition support via the face cam. Also Read - Apple sees worst dip in Mac sales as pandemic-driven demand slows

Dell Inspiron 24 price in India, colors, and availability

The Dell Inspiron 24 is priced starting at Rs 56,490 and has Dark Shadow Grey and Pearl White color options. Also Read - Dell launches Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptops in India

It will be available for purchase from April 24 at Dell Exclusive Stores (DES) and select large retail stores.

Dell Inspiron 24 specifications and features

Image: Dell

The Dell Inspiron 24 comes with a 24-inch Anti-Glare display with an FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. There are two options to choose from – a Touch and a Non-Touch screen.

It is powered by Intel’s 13th-generation processors and buyers get three different configurations. There’s a model with an Intel i3-1315U processor, another model with an Intel i5-1335U processor, and a third model powered by an Intel i7-1355U processor.

The AIO comes with Intel UHD, Iris Xe, and Nvidia MX550 GPU support. It has 8GB/16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3200Mhz. In total, there are two DIMM slots.

It has 256GB/512 GB/1 TB of NVMe SSD storage. The desktop comes with an in-house KM5221 keyboard and KM5211 Mouse.

As for ports, it has 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, 1x SD card reader 3.0, a microphone, a headphone jack, DC power port, HDMI-In, and finally HDMI-out port.

The desktop has a pop-up camera that helps with facial recognition and also lets you do video calls. It has Wi-Fi 6E and boots on Windows 11 OS out of the box.