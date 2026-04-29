Apple brings a more affordable way to pay for app subscriptions, but there’s a catch

Apple has introduced a new way to pay for app subscriptions, and it works a little differently from what most people are used to. Instead of choosing between a monthly plan or paying the full amount upfront for a year, users can now pay monthly but still commit to a 12-month subscription. Also Read: Your Phone Has These Hidden Features You’re Missing

This is something many developers were already trying to do inside their apps by showing lower “per month” pricing for yearly plans. Apple is now bringing that structure directly into the App Store with clearer rules around how it is shown. Also Read: iPhone Ultra, MacBook Ultra coming soon? Big Apple changes ahead

What exactly is the new option

The new model lets users subscribe to an app on a monthly payment basis, but with a one-year commitment. So instead of paying a full annual fee at once, you pay in smaller monthly parts. It is similar to an EMI option for annual app subscriptions.

The catch is that you are still locked into that 12-month period. Even if you cancel early, the remaining payments will continue until the full term is completed.

According to Apple’s announcement, users will be able to see how many payments are completed and how many are still pending directly in their Apple account.

How this helps users

For many users, the biggest issue with yearly subscriptions is the upfront cost. Paying for a full year at once doesn’t always feel easy for everyone.

With this new option, that cost is divided into monthly payments, which makes it simpler to handle. At the same time developers can still keep it slightly cheaper than regular monthly plans, so overall you may end up paying less.

It also makes the pricing a bit easier to understand. Apple is putting clearer information in front of users so they know what they are signing up for, including how billing works and what happens if they cancel.

What you need to watch out for

There is one thing that users need to be careful about. Even though you can cancel anytime, the payments do not stop immediately. You will still be charged until the full 12-month period ends.

Another thing is auto-renewal. If you forget to cancel before the term ends, the subscription could renew for another year. Apple says it will send reminders through email and notifications, but users will still need to keep track.

Where and when it is available

This feature will roll out globally, but it will not be available everywhere at launch. The United States and Singapore are currently excluded, likely due to ongoing regulatory and legal matters related to the Epic Games case.

For everyone else, the option will be available across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other Apple devices running iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, macOS Tahoe 26.4, tvOS 26.4, and visionOS 26.4, or later, with the release of iOS 26.5, iPadOS 26.5, macOS Tahoe 26.5, tvOS 26.5, and visionOS 26.5 in May.

Why Apple is doing this

This move mostly benefits developers as well. A longer commitment gives them more predictable revenue instead of relying only on month-to-month subscriptions.

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At the same time, this gives users a middle option. You don’t have to pay everything at once, but you’re also not on a pure month-to-month plan. It sits somewhere in between, which is usually where most people get unsure.