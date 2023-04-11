Dell launches new Alienware, Inspiron laptops in India: Check details

Dell hosted a special launch event in India today wherein the company launched four new laptops. Today’s lineup includes the Alienware M18, Alienware X16, Inspiron 16, Inspiron 16 two-in-one laptops.

It is worth noting that the Alienware M18 and the X16 gaming laptops were launched alongside the Alienware M16 and X14 laptops at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 (CES) that was held in Los Angeles back in January and they come with the company’s Alienware Cryo-tech thermal design, which the company says includes a vapour chamber that covers the CPU and GPU, seven heat pipes, and four fans for 25 percent better airflow. All the four laptops are powered by Intel’s 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs.

Dell Alienware ad Inspiron price, availability in India

The Dell Inspiron 16 two-in-one laptop starts at Rs 96,490 while the Inspiron 16 starts at Rs 77,990. On the other hand, Alienware M18 starts at Rs 3,59,990 while the Alienware X16 starts at Rs 3,79,000 in India.

As far as availability is concerned the new Alienware devices will be available for purchase starting April 12, 2023, across Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), large format retail, and multi-brand outlets. On the other hand, the Inspiron series laptops will be available for purchase starting April 14, 2023, at Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), select large format retail, and multi-brand outlets.

Dell Alienware M18 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Dell Alienware M18 comes with an 18-inch display with 16:10 aspect ratio. It is available in two variants with 165Hz screen refresh rate with QHD+ display and 480Hz screen refresh rate and FHD+ display. It comes in Dark Metallic Moon aluminium colour variant with bead-bast finish. Both the display variants come with 300 nits of peak brightness, built-in hardware MUX, and an FHD webcam with Windows Hello and IR support.

This laptop is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 13650HX processor with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 4050 mobile graphics with 6GB GDDR6 space, 16GB, 32GB and 64GB of dual-channel DDR5 4800MHz RAM. The Alienware M18 is available in single, dual, tri and quad storage option with up to 9TB of storage space.

Talking about keyboard, this new laptop comes with the Alienware M Series per-key AlienFX RGB keyboard with 1.8mm key travel. For connectivity it has Killer 1675i Wi-Fi 6E Dual 2×2 Wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.2. The laptop is backed by a six-cell 97Wh battery with a 330W power adapter.

Dell Alienware X16 specifications

Talking about the Dell Alienware X16, it comes with a 16-inch display and three display options. One with QHD+ display, 165Hz screen refresh rate, one with FHD+ display and 480Hz screen refresh rate, and third option with a QHD+ display and 240Hz screen refresh rate. All the three display variants come with 300 nits of peak brightness, built-in hardware MUX, Dolby Vision support, and an FHD webcam with Windows Hello and IR support.

This laptop is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 13620H processor with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, up to 32GB LP-DDR5 6000 RAM, and 4TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

Talking about keyboard, this new laptop comes with the Alienware X Series per-key AlienFX RGB keyboard with 1.8mm key travel. For connectivity it has Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 with Bluetooth 5.3. The laptop is backed by a six-cell 90Whr battery with a 330W power adapter. It comes in a Lunar Silver colour variant.

Dell Inspiron 16 specifications

Coming to the Dell Inspiron 16 laptop, it comes with a 16-inch display with 16:10 aspect ratio, FHD+ display panel, and 250 nits of peak brightness. It comes in Platinum Silver colour option. It is powered by 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1360P processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB LP-DDR5 RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

Talking about keyboard, it comes with a full-size backlit keyboard. For connectivity it has Intel Wi-Fi 6E. The laptop is backed by a four-cell 54Whr battery with a 65W power adapter.

Dell Inspiron 16 two-in-one specifications

This laptop comes with a 16-inch FHD+ OLED touchscreen display with 16:10 aspect ratio, and 400 nits of peak brightness. It comes in Platinum Silver and Dark RiverBlue colour options. It is powered by 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1360P processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB LP-DDR5 RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. For connectivity it has Intel Wi-Fi 6E and it is backed by a six-cell 86Whr battery with a 65W power adapter.