Windows 11 to get Xbox mode: Microsoft bringing console-style gaming to PCs

Microsoft is preparing to bring a new gaming-focused interface to Windows 11 PCs. The company has confirmed that an “Xbox mode” will soon roll out to Windows 11 devices, allowing the operating system to switch into a full-screen, controller-friendly experience designed mainly for gaming. Also Read: Xbox Project Helix may be Microsoft’s most expensive console yet, could cost over $1,000

The feature has already existed on certain Windows gaming handhelds. Now, Microsoft plans to extend it to regular PCs, including desktops, laptops, and tablets. Also Read: Satya Nadella says Microsoft will “always continue to invest in gaming”

What Xbox mode is

Xbox mode is a full-screen interface designed mainly for gaming. Instead of the usual Windows desktop layout, it shows a simplified screen that is easier to use with a controller. Also Read: Xbox’s next console ‘Project Helix’ confirmed, could blend PC and console gaming

According to Microsoft, the feature delivers a controller-optimised experience that allows users to browse their game library, launch titles, and switch between apps more easily. The interface uses large tiles and menus that are easier to move through using a controller.

Reports from Windows Central indicate that the mode will start rolling out in select markets next month.

How the interface works

Once enabled, the desktop switches to an interface similar to what players see on an Xbox console. From there, users can look through their game library, start games, and access other gaming tools without moving through the regular Windows menus.

The interface also connects with services like Xbox Game Pass and can show games from other PC stores, including Steam. Players can launch titles directly from the interface and move between running apps without restarting the system.

Microsoft has said that users will still be able to switch back to the normal Windows desktop whenever they want.

Why Microsoft is adding it

The company says the goal is to make gaming on Windows PCs more comfortable, especially for people who play with a controller or connect their PC to a TV.

Another reported benefit is better system performance during gaming sessions. The mode is expected to reduce some background processes while gaming.

This could free up a bit of system memory, giving games more room to run.

A step toward closer PC and Xbox integration

The feature also points to Microsoft’s larger push to bring the PC and Xbox gaming ecosystems closer together. By offering a console-style interface on Windows devices, the company is trying to make the experience more similar across both platforms.

For now, Xbox mode is expected to roll out first in select markets. Microsoft has not shared details yet about when it will expand to more regions.