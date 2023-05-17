It has been a busy year for Asus so far. The company recently launched the ZenBook S 13 OLED and ExpertBook B1402 and B1502 business laptops in the country. More recently, the company introduced new ROG Strix Scar Series and new Zenbook and Vivobook series laptops in the country. And now, just later, the company has announced that it is launching 13 new laptops in the country. These new laptops are a part of the company’s ROG and TUF series of gaming laptops and they come with top-of-the-line features such us as the Intel AMD’s latest CPUs, Pantone Validated displays, Asus’ Nebula display and Ryzen 7000 series GPUs among others.

Here is everything we know about Asus’s new launched gaming laptops:

Asus gaming laptop pricing and availability

Model Starting Price Availability ROG TUF F15 laptop Starts at Rs 1,15,990 Online: Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon Offline: Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and all Asus authorised dealers ROG TUF A15 Starts at Rs 1,05,990 Online: Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon Offline: Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and all Asus authorised dealers ROG TUF A17 Starts at Rs 1,34,990 Online: Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon Offline: Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and all Asus authorised dealers ROG TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition Starts at Rs 1,39,990 Online: Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon Offline: Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and all Asus authorised dealers ROG Strix G18 Starts at Rs 1,69,990 Online: Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon Offline: Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and all Asus authorised dealers ROG Strix G16 Starts at Rs 1,44,990 Online: Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon Offline: Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and all Asus authorised dealers ROG Strix G17 Starts at Rs 1,59,990 Online: Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon Offline: Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and all Asus authorised dealers ROG Flow X13 Starts at Rs 1,74,990 Online: Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon Offline: Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and all Asus authorised dealers ROG Flow Z13 Starts at Rs 2,09,990 Online: Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon Offline: Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and all Asus authorised dealers ROG Flow Z13 ACRONYM Starts at Rs 2,84,990 Online: Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon Offline: Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and all Asus authorised dealers ROG Zephyrus G14 Starts at Rs 1,49,990 Online: Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon Offline: Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and all Asus authorised dealers ROG Zephyrus G16 Starts at Rs 1,69,990 Online: Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon Offline: Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and all Asus authorised dealers ROG XG Mobile – RTX 4090-16GB Starts at Rs 201,990 Online: Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon Offline: Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and all Asus authorised dealers

ROG Strix G16, G18 specifications

These new laptops come with a 16-inch and 18-inch screens that are housed inside 15-inch and 17-inch chassis. Both the 16-inch and 18-inch models come with Asus’ Nebula display with a 240Hz screen refresh rate, a 2560×1600 pixel resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 3ms response time and support for Nvidia G-Sync and Dolby Vision. They are powered by up to Intel Core i9-13980HX processor, up to NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU with support for DDR5 RAM and PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. For cooling, these laptops come with a liquid metal cooling on CPU, tri-fan technology with fully surrounded vents, six heat-pipes with dual 84-blade fans and 3D curve design among others. They have a 9oWhr battery with a 100W Type-C charger.

The ROG Strix G16 and G18 laptops are available in Eclipse Gray and Volt Green colour variants.

Asus Flow Z13 Acronym specifications

This laptop features a unique design that has been created by ROG and ACRONYM. Asus says that this laptop ‘radicalises the concept of compact portability with its focus on real-world use, featuring a robust chassis, stabilized grip, integrated carry system’ and that it is aimed at full time digital nomads to freelance designers, media producers, filmmakers, animators, photographers, e-sports professionals, and journalists among others.

In terms of the specifications, the Flow Z13 Acronym is powered by Intel Core i9-13900H processor that is coupled with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe Gen 4 storage. It comes with a 13.4 CNC chassis. The display comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio, QHD+ 165Hz ROG Nebula display panel with Pantone validation and Dolby Vision HDR support and 500 nits of peak brightness.

It comes with a 56Whr battery with a 130W USB Type-C fast charger, which the company claims, charges the laptop up to 30 minutes. Additionally, it has a 13MP rear camera with PDAF and a 5MP front-facing IR camera.

ROG Zephyrus G14 specifications

The Zephyus G16 comes equipped with a 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz Nebula panel. It is powered by the Intel Core i9 13900H CPU and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU with a MUX Switch and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus. It comes with six speakers with a surround sound experience powered by Dolby Atmos that is coupled by the 3D mic array. It comes with a 90Whr battery. Additionally, it has dual Arc flow fans technology and six heat pipes keep the CPU, GPU and VRMs for cooling.

It comes with a 14-inch QHD+ Nebula display with a 165Hz fast refresh rate with a peak brightness of 500 nits and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space. It is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor with NVIDIA RTX 4000 series GPU with a MUX Switch and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus. Gamers can also opt for models with the iconic AniMe Matrix panel to make their laptops. It has a newly added Vapour Chamber with 50 percent more motherboard area coverage compared to the heat pipe design and the use of liquid metal on both the processor and the GPU.

TUF A16 Advantage Edition specifications

Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition comes with a 16-inch full HD display with a screen refresh rate of 165Hz with 100 percent sRGB coverage. It features the latest AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Mobile Processor with AMD Smart Access Graphics and AMD Dynamic Switchable Graphics. It also comes with dual 84-blade fans with ARC Flow design and up to seven heat pipes, plus four exhaust vents that efficiently push heat out of the system. This new laptop comes with a 90Whrs battery. It also features Dolby Atmos with support for two-way AI Noise Cancelation functionality.

ROG Flow X13 specifications

It comes with a 13-inch QHD+ panel with high 165Hz refresh rate with a scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass DXC touchscreen with MPP 2.0 stylus support, 500 nits of peak brightness, Nvidia G-sync, Dolby Vision HDR and Pantone Validation with Dolby Vision. It is powered by the 4nm Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU with Phoenix architecture, GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 60W TDP, LPDDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. It comes with a 75Whr battery with a 130W Type-C adapter.

ROG Flow Z13 specifications

This laptop comes with a 13-inch QHD+ Nebula display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 165Hz screen refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by 14-core Intel Core i9-13900H CPU that is coupled with up to a GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU with support for latest RTX 4090 with XG Mobile, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe Gen 4 storage.

It sports a dual camera system, which includes a 13MP rear sensor and a 5MP front facing camera with IR sensor. Additionally, it comes with a 130W USB Type-C fast charger.

TUF A15, A17 specifications

The refreshed TUF A15 and A17 laptops come with a 15-inch and 17-inch gaming device designed with up to QHD 165Hz display option for TUF A15 and Full HD 144Hz display option for TUF A17. These laptops are powered by up to AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, coupled with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM and up to 1TB Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSDs and with two PCIe 4.0 slots. For cooling, these laptops have four exhaust vents and up to five heat pipes along with dual 84-blade fans with ARC Flow design. On the audio side of things, they have two-way AI-noise cancelation and Dolby Atmos support. Additionally, they have a 90Whr battery.