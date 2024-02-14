Asus launched three new gaming laptops in India today. The company launched the Asus Zephyrus G16, the Asus Strix Scar 16, and the Asus Strix Scar 18. These laptops were announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 and now, almost a month later, Asus is bringing these laptops to India. In addition to this, the company also launched the ROG G22 gaming desktop in India today.

Asus launches Zephyrus G16, Strix Scar 16, Strix Scar 18 price and availability

As far as availability is concerned, the ROG Zephyrus G16 will be available in India at a starting price of Rs 189,990. On the other hand, the ROG Strix Scar 16, and the ROG Strix Scar 18 will be available in India at a starting price of Rs 289,990 respectively. The ROG Strix Scar 16 and the ROG Strix Scar 18 laptops will be up for purchase starting February 14, while the Zephyrus G16 will be available at a starting price of February 20.

Asus says that buyers will stand a chance to get a complimentary TUF Gaming H3 gaming headset at an additional charge of just Rs 1 by registering the device on the MyASUS App. To redeem this offer, customers can visit asuspromo.in within three days of purchase.

Here is a detailed pricing of the newly launched devices:

Device Availability Price ROG Zephyrus G16 ASUS e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, ASUS Exclusive Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, all ASUS authorised dealers Rs 1,89,990 ROG Strix SCAR 16 ASUS e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, ASUS Exclusive Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, ASUS authorised dealers Rs 2,89,990 ROG Strix Scar 18 ASUS e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, ASUS Exclusive Stores, All ASUS authorised dealers Rs 3,39,990 ROG Gaming Desktop G22 ASUS e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores Rs 2,29,990 ROG Gaming Desktop G13 ASUS e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores Rs 1,39,990 Consumer Desktop S501 ASUS e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores Rs 87,990

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 comes with a 16-inch 2.5K WQXGA ROG Nebula display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, 240Hz screen refresh rate, 3ms response time, Pantone validation and support for Dolby Vision HDR. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H processor that is coupled with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, Intel AI Boost NPU, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

It comes with a backlit chicklet keyboard with 1080P FHD IR camera, quad speakers with Smart Amp technology, Dolby Atmos support, AI noise-canceling technology and built-in three-microphone array. For connectivity, it as Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. It is backed by a four-cell 90WHrs battery.

ROG Strix Scar 16/ Scar 18

There are few differences between the ROG Strix Scar 16 and the ROG Strix Scar 18 laptops. The Strix Scar 16 features a 16-inch QHD+ ROG Nebula HDR display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, screen refresh rate of 240Hz, screen response time of 3ms, Pantone validation and support Dolby Vision HDR. On the other hand, the Strix Scar 18 comes with an 18-inch display with similar details. Beyond this, everything else remains the same.

This means that these laptops are powered by up to Intel Core i9 14900HX processor that is coupled with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 4TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. These laptops get a 72op HD webcam along with a backlit chiclet keyboard, quad-speaker system with Smart Amp technology, Dolby Atmos, and AI noise-canceling technology.

Both these laptops have Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity and they are backed by a four-cell 90Whr battery.

ROG Gaming G22 Desktop

This PC is powered by the Intel Core i7-13700F processor that is coupled with Intel B760 chipset, NVIDIA GeForce RTX4070 graphics, up to 32GB of DDR5 SO-DIMM RAM and 1TB of M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0 Performance SSD storage. It has High Definition 7.1 Channel Audio, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity and a 600W power supply unit.