Forget birthday reminders? WhatsApp may soon schedule messages for you

Over the years, WhatsApp has introduced a bunch of new features for video calls, messages and improving the profile too. But one of the most requested features has still been missing — the message scheduling. We all have been there when we felt the need to schedule a message, especially when it is about a reminder to a friend, birthday wishes at an exact time or maybe work-related stuff. Also Read: How to hide locked chats on WhatsApp

But WhatsApp now seems to be finally working on this feature to end all your worries. As per a report by WabetaInfo, the instant messaging app is now developing a scheduled message feature, which will initially focus on individual chats. While the feature is still under development, the idea is pretty simple. You will be able to type a message and, instead of sending it immediately, choose a specific date and time for delivery. Also Read: Made a mistake in WhatsApp Status? An edit button may finally be coming

According to the report, WhatsApp may let users schedule messages by simply tapping and holding the send button. Once scheduled, the message won’t just disappear into the background. WhatsApp is reportedly working on a dedicated section where users can view all their scheduled messages before they are delivered.

This means if you accidentally schedule the wrong message or simply change your mind later, you’ll be able to delete it before it gets sent. Interestingly, deleting a scheduled message won’t notify the recipient either.

Will it come to your group chats?

What makes the feature even more useful is that WhatsApp is said to be bringing it to group chats as well. However, there is a small limitation. Scheduled messages will only be delivered to members who are already part of the group at the time the message is scheduled. Anyone joining the group later won’t receive that scheduled message. This seems to be WhatsApp’s way of keeping the original context of the conversation intact.

What about the timing?

The report suggests WhatsApp will offer a flexible scheduling window. Users may be able to schedule messages from as little as 10 minutes in advance to as far as two weeks ahead. That should be enough for everything from birthday wishes and reminders to work-related follow-ups and travel updates.

For people dealing with different time zones, the feature could also make communication a lot easier. Instead of staying awake to send a message at the right time, users can simply schedule it in advance.

When will it arrive?

At the moment, scheduled messages are still being developed for iPhone users and are not available even to beta testers. WhatsApp has not revealed an official rollout timeline yet.

That said, the feature appears to be moving forward steadily. And honestly, it is one of those additions that feels long overdue. WhatsApp already lets users schedule calls through Events, but messages have remained surprisingly absent from the list.

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If everything goes as planned, users may finally get a built-in way to schedule messages without relying on third-party workarounds or Apple’s Shortcuts app.