Asus launches 10 new laptops in India: Check price, specs, availability

Asus today launched 10 new laptops in India. These new laptops are powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7000 Series processors and they bring significant upgrades to the company’s ZenBook and VivoBook series of laptops. Asus’ ZenBook and VivoBook series of laptops start at Rs 42,990 and they go all the way up to Rs 89,990. They will be available in India online via ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon and offline via Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and all ASUS authorized dealers.

Asus ZenBook and VivoBook series laptop pricing and availability in India

The Asus ZenBook 14 OLED starts at Rs 89,990 in India and it will be available via Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and all Asus authorised dealers. There is a non-OLED version of the ZenBook 14 that costs Rs 86,990 and will be available at Amazo India, Asus Exclusive Stores and ROG Stores.

Similarly, the Asus VivoBook Go 14 and the VivoBook Go 15 laptops start at Rs 42,990 and they will be available in India via Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and all Asus authorised dealers.

Also, the Asus VivoBook Go 15 OLED starts at Rs 50,990 and it will be available in India via Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon India, Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and all Asus authorised dealers.

On the other hand, the Asus VivoBook 14 OLED starts at Rs 67,990 and will be available in India via Asus e-shop, Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores and all Asus authorised dealers, while the Asus VivoBook 15 OLED starts at Rs 65,990 and it will be available in India via Amazon, Asus Exclusive Stores and ROG Stores.

Similarly, the Asus VivoBook 16 OLED laptop starts at Rs 55,990, and it will be available in India via Flipkart, Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and all Asus authorised dealers.

Also, the Asus VivoBook 15X OLED starts at Rs 66,990 and it will be available in India via Asus e-shop, Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores and all Asus authorised dealers.

Lastly, the Asus VivoBook S 14 Flip starts at Rs 66,990 and it will be available in India via Asus e-shop, Amazon India, Flipkart, Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores and all Asus authorised dealers.

Asus ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 14 OLED specifications

This laptop comes with in an all-aluminium body in a jade black colour. It comes with a 14-inch display with a 2.8K resolution and 90Hz screen refresh rate for the OLED panel and a 2.5K display for the IPS panel. Both the versions are either powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7730U or Ryzen 5 7530U processor that is coupled with AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB of PCle Gen 3 SSD storage. It is backed by a 75Whr battery with support for a 65W fast charger. Additional features include a full HD 1080p 3DNR web camera, WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5 for connectivity, a fingerprint sensor that is embedded in the power button, a backlit keyboard, a lifetime subscription of Office Home and Student 2021.

Asus VivoBook Go 14 specifications

This laptop comes with in cool silver, mixed black and grey green colour variants. It comes with a 14-inch full HD IPS anti-glare display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, and 250 nits of peak brightness. It is available in AMD Ryzen 5 7520U and Ryzen 3 7320U processor variant. This processor is coupled with AMD Radeon graphics, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCle Gen 3 SSD storage. It is backed by a 42Whr battery with support for a 45W charger. Additional features include a 720p HD web camera with a privacy shutter, WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5 for connectivity, a backlit keyboard, a lifetime subscription of Office Home and Student 2021.

Asus VivoBook Go 15 and VivoBook Go 15 OLED specifications

These laptops come in cool silver, mixed black and grey green colour variants. While the OLED variant comes with a 15.6-inch full HD HDR display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and 600 nits of peak brightness, the non-OLED variant comes with an IPS display of same size and resolution but with 250 nits of peak brightness. Both the variants are powered by either AMD Ryzen 5 7520U or Ryzen 3 7320U processor that is coupled with AMD Radeon RDNA2 graphics, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCle Gen 3 SSD storage. While the OLED variant is backed by a 50Whr battery with 65W charger, the non-OLED variant comes with a 42Whr battery with a 45W charger. Additional features include WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5, a 720p HD webcam with privacy shutter and a lifetime subscription of Office Home and Student 2021.

Asus VivoBook 14 OLED, VivoBook 15 OLED and VivoBook 16 specifications

These laptops come in cool silver and indie black colour variants. All the laptops in this series are equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U or Ryzen 5 7530U processors with 512GB of storage. For connectivity, the series comes in-built with WiFi 6E along with a 720p HD webcam and 45W fast charging support.

Specifically, the Asus VivoBook 16 comes with a 16-inch WUXGA IPS anti-glare display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, and 300 nits of peak brightness. It comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of PCle 3.0 SSD storage. Other features include a 180-degree hinge, fingerprint sensor, a backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6E and a 42 Whr of battery with support for 45W fast charger.

Asus VivoBook 15X OLED specifications

This laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD OLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, HDR TrueBlack 600 and Pantone certification and 600 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by either AMD Ryzen 7 7730U or Ryzen 5 7530U processor that is coupled with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of PCle Gen 3 SSD storage. It comes with a 50Whr battery with a 65W charger. Additional features include — a 720P HD webcam with privacy shutter, WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5 for connectivity, a fingerprint sensor, a backlit keyboard and a lifetime subscription of Office Home and Student 2021.

Asus VivoBook S 14 Flip specifications

The Asus VivoBook S 14 Flip is a versatile 2-in-1 laptop with a 360-degree hinge. It comes with a 14-inch touchscreen IPS display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and 300 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7530U CPU with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage and a 50WHr battery with support for 90W fast charging technology. It comes with a metallic chassis, full HD 3DNR webcam with physical privacy shutter, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, and a physical fingerprint scanner that is embedded in the power button.