Asus launches new ExpertBook laptops in India: Check details

Asus today launched two new laptops in India. The newly launched Asus ExpertBook B1402 and the ExpertBook B1502 are a part of the company's B1 series of business laptops and they feature an upgraded design that is slimmer and lighter than the previous-generation models. These new business laptops are powered by the 12th Generation Intel Core processors. Asus says that its new ExpertBook B1 series laptops include a host of 'segment-first' features such as dual-vented exhausts for accelerated cooling and improved performance, PCIe Gen 4 Solid-State Drive, dual USB-C ports with USB-C charging, and a full-size rigid RJ-45 port with status LEDs among others.

Asus ExpertBook B1402, ExpertBook B1502 price and availability

Asus says that its ExpertBook B1402 and ExpertBook B1502 laptops will be available at leading Commercial PC channel partners. However, the company hasn't shared details about the pricing and availability yet.

Asus ExpertBook B1402, ExpertBook B1502 specifications

The ExpertBook B1402 comes in three display variants. The first variant comes with a 14-inch anti-glare LED backlit display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, an aspect ratio of 16:9 and 220nits of peak brightness. The second variant comes with a 14-inch anti-glare LED backlit display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 16:9 and 250 nits of peak brightness. The third variant comes with similar details but with 220 nits of peak brightness.

The ExpertBook B1502, on the other hand, comes with a 15.6-inch anti-glare LED backlit display. It is also available in three screen variants. One with a FHD display and 250nits of peak brightness. The second, with a FHD display but with 220nits of peak brightness and the third with an HD display and 220nits of peak brightness.

The both the laptops are powered by up to Intel Core i7-1255U processor that is coupled with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16 GB DDR4 3200 RAM, and up to 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. It runs either Windows 11 Pro or Windows 11 Home operating system.

Coming to the keyboard, both the laptops come with a full-size, backlit and a spill-resistant keyboard with a fingerprint sensor and optional NumberPad 2.0. Both the laptops come with a 720p HD camera with microphone and they have integrated stereo speakers and microphone with AI noise cancelling technology. For security, these laptops have Module TPM 2.0 embedded security chip, webcam shield, Kensington lock slot and ASUS Business Manager with secure drive options and lock control to USB storage devices.

On the connectivity front, both the laptops have Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C support power delivery port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support port, an HDMI 1.4 port, a 3.5mm combo audio jack and an RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet. Both the laptops are backed by a 42Whr three-cell Li-ion polymer battery.