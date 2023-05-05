Asus recently launched the ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED and ExpertBook B1402 and B1502 business laptops in India. Now, just days later, the company has launched a bunch of new laptops in the country that are aimed at content creators, vloggers, and 3D graphic designers in the country. The newly launched laptops are a part of the company’s Vivobook series and TUF series and they come with the 13th Gen Intel processors along with top-of-the-line features such as OLED display and Pantone validation. Also Read - OnePlus Pad pre-orders to begin in India today: Check price, specs, offers

Asus Vivobook series, TUF Gaming laptops pricing and availability

As far as the pricing is concerned, the new Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED laptop starts at Rs 199,990, while the Vivobook Pro 15/16 OLED lineup starts at Rs 122,990. Similarly, the Vivobook 14X OLED lineup starts at Rs 79,990, while the Vivobook 14X starts Rs Rs 72,990. Also, the Vivobook 16X starts at Rs 68,990, while the TUF Gaming lineup, which includes the TUF F15 and F17 laptops start at Rs 62,990. Also Read - Amazon Great Summer Sale starts on May 4: Check deals, offers, and bank discounts

All these laptops will be available via both online and offline channels. Also Read - Amazon Prime subscription price increased in India: Here’s how much it costs now

Here’s a detailed list of pricing and availability:

Model Availability Price Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) Online: ASUS e-shop, Flipkar, Amazon Offline: Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and all Asus authorized dealers Rs 199,990 Vivobook Pro 16 OLED (K6602) Online: Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon Rs 124,990 Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502) Online: Asus e-shop Offline: Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores Rs 122,990 Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405) Online: Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon Offline: Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and all Asus authorized dealers Rs 79,990 Vivobook 16X (K3605) Online: Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon Offline: Asus Exclusive Stores and ROG Stores Rs 68,990 Vivobook 14X (K3405) Online: Asus e-shop Offline: Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and all Asus authorized dealers Rs 72,990 TUF Gaming F15 Online: Asus e-shop, Amazon Offline: Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and all Asus authorized dealers Rs 62,990 TUF Gaming F17 Online: ASUS e-shop and Flipkart Rs 62,990

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED specifications

The Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED comes in a Magnesium Aluminum alloy body and it sports a 14.5-inch 2.8K OLED Asus Lumina OLED touchscreen display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, 0.2ms response time, 550 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU that is coupled with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe Gen 4 x4 SSD storage. The ScreenPad Plus, on the other hand, comes with a bigger 12.7-inch 120Hz touchscreen with 100 percent DCI-P3 colour, 120Hz refresh rate and 500nits of peak brightness.

It comes with a 720p HD 3DNR webcam with IR camera along with ToF sensor array for Intel AdaptiveLock. On the audio front, it has stereo speakers, along with support for Dolby Atmos, Smart AMP, and Audio Booster technology. For connectivity it has WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Asus says that both the screens on the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED also support stylus input with 4,096-level pressure sensitivity.

Asus Vivobook Pro 16 OLED 2023 specifications

The Asus Vivobook Pro 16 OLED comes with a 16-inch 3.2K Lumina OLED display with a 3200 x 2000 pixel resolution, a 120Hz screen refresh rate, 600nits of peak brightness and VESA’s Display HDR TrueBlack 600 certification. It is powered by the 13th generation Intel Core processors with up to an i9-13900H configuration. This chipset is coupled with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 RAM with Studio drivers, and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD (3500MB/s) storage comes with the addition of two PCIe Gen 4 x4 slots for expansion.

Additionally, this laptop features a 96WHr battery with 150W AC fast-charging support, a fingerprint scanner with Windows Hello embedded into the power button, and a 1080p Full HD 3DNR webcam with a physical privacy shutter, and Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5 for connectivity. It comes in Quiet Blue and Cool Silver colour variants.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED specifications

The Asus Vivobook Pro 15 comes with a 15.6-inch display with a 0.2ms response time, up to 600nits of peak brightness, and 0.0005 nits of deep black brightness. The display is also certified VESA DisplayHDR 600 True Black and PANTONE Validated. The laptop is powered by the 13th-gen Intel core processor with up to Intel Core i9-13900H configuration that is coupled with up to 32GB of 4800 MHz DDR5 RAM and 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage with dual M.2 Slot. It is backed by a 70Whr battery, and it has WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity.

The Asus Vivobook Pro 15 comes with a Precision Touchpad (PTP) technology that supports up to four finger smart gestures. It comes in Quiet Blue and Cool Silver colour variants.

Asus Vivobook 14X/14X OLED, Vivobook 16X specifications

Coming to the Vivobook 14X/14X OLED and the Vivobook 16X laptops, while the former feature a 14-inch display, the later comes with a 16-inch display. Both the Vivobook 14x and 16x come with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 0.2ms response time. The Vivobook 14x OLED, on the other hand, comes with a 2.8K display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels, and a 90Hz refresh rate for the Vivobook 14X, and WUXGA resolution at 120Hz refresh rate for the Vivobook 16X. The Vivobook 14X OLED, on the other hand, offers up to 600nits of peak brightness, and 0.0005 nits of deep black brightness. These laptops also offer an ultrawide color gamut of 100 percent DCI-P3 and HDR content support, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 and PANTONE certification.

The three laptops are powered by the Intel 13th-generation processors with up to a Core i9-13900H processor, up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. Both the Vivobook 14X and the Vivobook 16X get a storage space of up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD and they have WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. Additionally, they have an HD webcam with physical shutter and 3DNR technology.

Coming to the battery, The Vivobook 14X is backed by a 63Whr battery, while the Vivobook 16x sports a 50Whr battery. Both the laptops are available in Indie Black and Cool Silver colour variants.

TUF F15 and F17 gaming laptops specifications

Lastly, the company has launched the TUF F15 and the TUF F17 as the latest edition to the TUF gaming laptop series. They come with the Intel Core™ i5-11400H processor that is coupled with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2050 GPU along with up to a 144Hz display. These laptops are backed by a 48Wh battery.