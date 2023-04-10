comscore
    Asus ROG Phone 7 could cost anywhere between Rs 70,000 and Rs 80,000

    Asus ROG Phone 7 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It will pack a massive 6,000mAh battery.

    • Asus ROG Phone Phone 7 is tipped to arrive under Rs 80,000.
    • Asus ROG Phone 7 will feature a 165Hz refresh rate display.
    • Asus ROP Phone 7 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
    ASUS ROG Phone 7

    After a specs leak last month, the price of the Asus ROG Phone 7 has been tipped by tipster Yogesh Brar. The gaming smartphone could be priced similarly to its predecessor, ROG Phone 6. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 7 Pro looks similar to the ROG Phone 6: See pictures

    The ROG Phone 7 will bring some internal upgrades while retaining the predecessor’s design. One of the major highlights of the upcoming phone will be the powerful and efficient Snapdragon flagship chipset. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 7 full specs surface ahead of launch next month

    Asus ROG Phone 7 price in India

    The Asus ROG Phone 7 is tipped to be priced between Rs 70,000 and Rs 80,000. To recall, the predecessor ROG Phone 6 started at Rs 71,999. That said, expect the device to be priced similarly. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 7 launch in India set for next month: Check details

    Asus is also expected to launch the ROG Phone Ultimate but it may not make it to India.

    Asus will be launching the ROG Phone 7 series on April 13 in Delhi, New York, Berlin, and Taipei.

    Asus ROG Phone 7 specifications

    The Asus ROG Phone 7 will come with a 6.78-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. Just like the predecessor, the device may not have a notch or punch-hole panel. But the device may have noticeable bezels at the top and the bottom.

    It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is currently the most efficient chip by Qualcomm in the premium segment. It will be paired with 12GB and 16GB of RAM and 256GB and 512GB of internal storage.

    Coming to the optics, the device may feature a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP tertiary lens. Upfront, it may have a 32MP camera for clicking selfies.

    In terms of battery, the device is said to pack a mammoth 6,000mAh cell with support for 65W fast charging. It will come with a stereo speaker setup and an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. Lastly, it is said to boot on Android 13 OS out of the box.

    • Published Date: April 10, 2023 4:49 PM IST
