How to create your own FIFA AI images with ChatGPT; Check prompts here

FIFA World Cup: The FIFA Club World Cup and football season are giving social media users a new trend to try – AI-generated football images. From lifting a trophy in front of a packed stadium to walking out of the tunnel alongside your favourite team, ChatGPT can now create realistic football-themed images in just a few seconds. Also Read: ChatGPT prices may drop as OpenAI looks to stay ahead of Anthropic

The good part is that you don’t need any editing skills. All you need is a good prompt and, if you want yourself in the image, a clear photo to upload. That’s all. And you will see the magic of AI turn you into the world of the FIFA World Cup. Here are the quick steps to create your images with a FIFA theme. Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 fever reaches WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook with new features

How to create FIFA AI images

To create your FIFA World Cup image, just follow these steps: Also Read: Housing.com brings property search to ChatGPT: Here's how it works

First of all, open ChatGPT and tap Create an Image

Now, upload your photo if you want yourself to appear in the image.

Enter a detailed prompt describing the scene (You can refer to below)

Wait a few seconds for ChatGPT to generate the image.

You can make changes in the prompt again while adding more details. Note: The better the prompt, the better the image generation.

FIFA AI images Prompts

Prompt 1: FIFA trophy celebration

“Create a realistic FIFA football stadium scene where I am lifting a championship trophy in front of thousands of cheering fans. Confetti is falling from the sky, stadium lights are glowing brightly, photographers are capturing the moment, ultra-realistic sports photography, detailed facial expressions, cinematic atmosphere, 4K quality.”

Prompt 2: Walking onto the pitch

“Create a dramatic FIFA-style football stadium entrance where I am walking out of the tunnel towards the pitch. The crowd is cheering, floodlights are shining, players are lining up, realistic sports photography, cinematic lighting, detailed stadium atmosphere, professional football broadcast style.”

Prompt 3: Scoring the winning goal

“Generate a realistic football match scene where I have just scored the winning goal in a FIFA final. Fans are celebrating wildly, teammates are running towards me, scoreboard visible in the background, high-energy sports photography, realistic motion blur, emotional celebration, 8K quality.”

Prompt 4: Photo with Team celebration

“Create a FIFA World Cup victory celebration where I am standing beside Argentina team, they are holding a championship trophy in front of a packed football stadium and I am cheering for him. Confetti falling everywhere, fireworks in the sky, photographers taking pictures, emotional celebration, realistic sports photography, detailed facial expressions, cinematic lighting, 4K quality.”

Prompt 5: FIFA Cover Style

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“Create a FIFA video game cover featuring me alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Modern football graphics, stadium lights, action poses, premium sports poster design, realistic faces, dynamic energy, official FIFA cover style.”