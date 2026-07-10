ChatGPT Work can create Docs, Slides and more on its own; Here's how it works

AI is no longer limited to simply answering your queries. Now, AI is actually helping to finish the tasks with the real output instead of just ideas. And OpenAI’s latest launch is all about that. The AI giant has introduced ChatGPT Work, which is a new AI agent inside ChatGPT. It is simple to handle longer and more complicated tasks. Instead of simply responding to prompts, ChatGPT can actually collect information from several other apps and help you in preparing documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and even web apps. The ChatGPT Work comes along with the rollout of OpenAI’s latest GPT-5.6 model. Also Read: Google Gemini teams up with Sony's Kaun Banega Crorepati for AI-powered audience engagement

But you must be wondering, how would ChatGPT Work help you in your day-to-day tasks? Everything here. Also Read: OpenAI shuts down Atlas browser, shifts AI features to ChatGPT and Chrome

What is ChatGPT Work and what can it do?

Think of ChatGPT Work as an AI assistant that can take up an entire workflow instead of helping with just one step. Let’s understand it with an example. Suppose you are preparing for a client meeting, and you ask ChatGPT to collect information from your connected apps. On the basis of that, it can create a presentation or even prepare meeting notes. OpenAI claims that an AI agent can break a large task into smaller steps to complete them independently. Also Read: Meta AI can use your Instagram Photos; Here's how to turn it off

As mentioned before, ChatGPT Work isn’t limited to writing documents. It can also create spreadsheets, presentations and even simple web apps. The desktop version now comes with a built-in browser, allowing the AI to collect information from websites and online tools without requiring users to switch between multiple tabs. OpenAI says that it can also work with local files and supported desktop apps.

OpenAI has also introduced Sites in public beta, which lets you turn your projects into interactive websites or dashboards that can be shared with others.

How can you use ChatGPT Work?

If you are eager to try the ChatGPT Work, then starting with it is a simple task. All you need to do:

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Make sure to connect your workplace apps using plugins. You can link services such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, Google Drive, SharePoint, email, calendars or CRM platforms.

Now, simply ask ChatGPT to work with a specific app by typing @ along with the app’s name.

You will have to give it a task now, such as a report, presentation or analysing data.

Once ChatGPT gives you the required data, then go through it once thoroughly, review it, and then ask to make the changes if required.

ChatGPT Work Availability: Who can use it

Free users can try this yet as ChatGPT Work is rolling out to Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users on web and mobile first. However, OpenAI claims that Plus and Business subscribers are expected to get it in the next few days.