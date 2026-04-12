Aadhaar card update April 2026: Change mobile number and address without visiting centre

The Aadhaar app has made it easy to update Aadhaar details. Users are now able to update their mobile number and address online without visiting centres. This saves time and minimizes paperwork. It is not complicated and can be performed with the help of a smartphone. It also minimizes the reliance on physical Aadhaar service centres and assists users in making updates anywhere. Also Read: Using Aadhaar Card everywhere? Switch to VID to avoid falling for scams

The system is meant to streamline identity management and make it easier for everyone. It also enhances accessibility for individuals in remote locations where access to centres is hard. Also Read: I lost my Aadhaar Card, and here’s exactly 2 things that I did quickly

Here’s How You Can Easily Update Mobile Number on Aadhaar

Step 1: The Aadhaar app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Click on the app on your phone.

Step 3: Choose update mobile number.

Step 4: Fill in your new mobile number.

Step 5: Get OTP on the new number.

Step 6: Fill in OTP in the app.

Step 7: Finish face recognition.

Step 8: Submit request for update.

Step 9: Wait for UIDAI verification and confirmation.

Step 10: After a while, check update status within the app.

Step 11: Ensure that your phone has a steady internet connection throughout the process.

Step-By-Step Guide on How to Update Address on Aadhaar Card

Step 1: Tap on the Aadhaar app in your phone.

Step 2: Log in using Aadhaar number and registered mobile number.

Step 3: Authenticate MPIN or biometric or face.

Step 4: Click on services.

Step 5: Choose address update.

Step 6: Select the method of update based on document or family Aadhaar.

Step 7: Observe valid address proof as necessary.

Step 8: Type in new address.

Step 9: Check information and submit.

Step 10: Pay a fee of Rs seventy-five.

Step 11: Send a request to be verified.

Step 12: Wait for UIDAI approval.

Step 13: Monitor application status till update is done.

Step 14: Have document ready in case further verification is required.

Why Updating Details on Aadhaar Card is Mandatory

Banking, government schemes and identity checks require updated Aadhaar details. Misleading information may result in delays in services. Aadhaar app will streamline and increase the process. Face recognition assists in deterring fraud. It also eliminates the necessity to go to Aadhaar centres to make minor adjustments.

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The updated information also aids in easy verification in banking and other services. It keeps records accurate and minimizes rejection in the official procedures. It also assists the users in not submitting the same document several times in the process of verification.