Aadhaar app on new phones? Why Apple, Samsung and others are pushing back

The government’s push to get the Aadhaar app preinstalled on new smartphones has reportedly run into resistance from phone makers, including Apple and Samsung. The proposal came months after the Sanchar Saathi app row, which had already triggered criticism over privacy and user control. Reuters reported that the latest move was made privately and was not issued as a formal public order. Also Read: Apple warns iOS 13, 14 users to upgrade immediately: Here's why

What the government reportedly wanted

According to Reuters, UIDAI had approached the IT ministry earlier this year to discuss getting the Aadhaar app preloaded on new phones sold in India. The idea was to make the app readily available to users without requiring a separate download. Reuters said an internal email from the Manufacturers’ Association for Information Technology, or MAIT, showed that the matter was discussed in January. Also Read: Apple beats its PLI goal by 80 percent as India iPhone production jumps

The new Aadhaar app itself was fully launched in late January. As per UIDAI’s official note, it allows users to share Aadhaar details, verify credentials, manage updates, lock biometrics, and access related services from the phone. Also Read: Forget iPhone 17e, Apple may finally launch iPhone 18e with Dynamic Island in 2027

Why smartphone makers pushed back

Reuters reported that MAIT opposed the proposal, and member companies raised concerns over security, safety, production costs, and possible issues for users. Apple and Samsung were among the companies said to have flagged safety and security concerns. The industry body also argued that such a move could require separate production lines for India and export markets, adding complexity for manufacturers.

Another point raised was that mandatory preinstallation of government apps is uncommon globally. Reuters reported that MAIT told members such a move would not necessarily serve a larger public purpose.

Why the Sanchar Saathi comparison is coming up

The timing has brought back memories of the Sanchar Saathi controversy. Reuters had reported in December that the government withdrew its order to preload the Sanchar Saathi cyber safety app on smartphones after political criticism and privacy concerns. That proposal had gone further, including a plan to push the app to existing phones through software updates.

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In the Aadhaar app case, Reuters said the proposal was framed as a request rather than an order. Even so, the pushback from the industry appears similar. It is still not clear whether the Aadhaar preinstall proposal is being actively considered or has already been dropped.