How to set up the New Aadhaar App without losing your data

The Unique Identification Authority of India has unveiled a new Aadhaar aap to bring the seamless experience for users with an aim to provide simple access to Aadhaar services. The new Aadhaar app also comes with better control over personal data. However, you must be wondering how to switch from old Aadhaar app to the new one. Unlike some app upgrades, it is not automatic, and hence, you need to manually add everything on the new app.

To make things easier for you, we will delve into step-by-step guide on how you can easily move to the new app from the old one.

How to Download and Set Up the New Aadhaar App

Step 1: The first and foremost step is to start the transition, and for this you need to install the new Aadhaar app on your smartphone.

Step 2: For this, open the Google Play Store on your Android smartphone or the Apple App Store on your iPhone.

Step 3: The next step is to search for the official Aadhaar app.

Step 4: Now, click on the Download and install option in the app.

Step 5: Next, open the app and enter the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar.

Step 6: Make sure you verify your identity. You can do this by entering the OTP that has been sent to your mobile number.

Step 7: Now, set a security PIN or you can also enable biometric authentication

Adding Aadhaar Profiles from mAadhaar

Now, the next phase of the transition is importing files from mAadhaar app. The app does not automatically import anything and you need to add everything manually. To do this follow these step-by-step guide

Step 1: The first step is to open the new Aadhaar app and select Add Aadhaar.

Step 2: Now, enter your Aadhaar number.

Step 3: Complete OTP-based verification.

Step 4: Click on Confirm and save the profile.

The same process will be repeated for family member profiles. Additionally, the app allows up to five Aadhaar profiles on one device.

Uninstalling the Old mAadhaar App

Once all profiles are successfully added, the old mAadhaar app is no longer required. Before uninstalling, ensure:

Your own Aadhaar profile opens correctly.

Family members’ profiles are added.

Offline verification and selective data sharing features work as expected.

After verification, mAadhaar can be safely removed from your device.

Key Points to Remember

One of the key points to remember is that even if you switch to the new app, it will not change your Aadhaar number or any other details. The services are also not disrupted and you can access them on your smartphone.