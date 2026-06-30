This Rs 300 Steam game sold 10 million copies in just 16 days, made by only two people

Big-budget studios are often behind the biggest games, but Meccha Chameleon has shown that isn’t always the case. The indie game has turned into one of Steam’s biggest success stories this year. Launched on June 10, it has crossed 10 million copies sold in just 16 days of launch, something very few indie games manage to achieve. Also Read: 007 First Light hits 1.5 million sales in a day, surpasses IO Interactive’s Hitman launches

What’s even more surprising is that it was developed by only two people in roughly two months. According to the developers, there was no marketing budget behind the game either. It picked up momentum through streamers, content creators and players sharing clips online, which helped it spread quickly across the gaming community. Also Read: 007 First Light releases tomorrow: India launch time, price, platforms and preload details

A different take on hide-and-seek

Meccha Chameleon is based on a familiar game that most people have played at some point — hide-and-seek. Players are divided into Hider and Seeker teams. Instead of simply finding a place to hide, the Hiders have to spray-paint their white character so it blends in with the surroundings. The closer your character matches the environment, the easier it becomes to stay hidden until the timer runs out. Also Read: Epic Games Store users can claim these two PC games for free till May 28

That simple gameplay mechanic has led to plenty of funny moments. Players have been hiding inside paintings, matching walls, floors and everyday objects, with many of these clips going viral on YouTube, Twitch and social media. The game is easy to understand, but every match turns out differently depending on how creative players get.

The game has also received a strong response from players on Steam, where it currently holds mostly positive reviews. In India, it is priced at Rs 309, making it far more affordable than most new PC releases.

Made by just two people

According to posts shared by Haganeiro (one of the developers) on X, Meccha Chameleon was created by a two-person team. Lemorion worked on the maps and character models, while Haganeiro handled the game’s systems and programming.

The idea reportedly came together after the developers thought of combining hide-and-seek with the ability to paint your character to match the environment. Work on the project started almost immediately, with the team building and testing features at the same time instead of following a lengthy development cycle.

The developers have also revealed that several assets and ideas from their earlier games were reused, which helped speed up development. Since launch, they have continued rolling out updates that add new maps, fix bugs and expand language support.

No marketing, yet millions of players

One of the most surprising parts of the game’s success is that the developers say they did not spend any money on marketing. Even so, Meccha Chameleon managed to build momentum before launch and quickly climbed Steam’s global sales chart after release.

According to SteamDB, the game has recorded an all-time peak of more than 340,000 concurrent players, with daily player numbers continuing to remain strong. It has also ranked among Steam’s most-played games, outperforming several established multiplayer titles.

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The developers also confirmed that the game uses Epic Online Services for online matchmaking, the same technology they had previously used in another project called Link Penguins. More recently, Meccha Chameleon also received GeForce NOW support, making it easier for players with lower-end PCs to stream and play the game without needing powerful hardware.