  • 2023 Tata Safari variant-wise price, features explained

2023 Tata Safari variant-wise price, features explained

2023 Tata Safari facelift has arrived in India. Here are all the details you need to know about its variant-wise price and features.

Edited By: Om Gupta

Published: Oct 18, 2023, 06:27 PM IST

tata safari (1)
tata safari (1)

Story Highlights

  • Tata Motors unveiled the Safari facelift in India on October 10.
  • The base variant of the new Safari facelift will start at Rs 16.19 lakhs.
  • The top Accomplished+ variant is priced at Rs 25.49 lakhs.

Tata Motors unveiled the new 2023 Tata Safari facelift on October 10 in India and within a week, the automaker announced its prices. The introductory ex-showroom prices for the base Smart variant with manual transmission start at Rs 16.19 lakhs and go up to Rs. 25.49 lakhs for the top Accomplished+ variant with manual transmission. The automatic variants of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift are more expensive than the manual transmission variants and start at Rs 20.69 lakhs. The new Safari facelift comes with revised exteriors and interiors and new features such as ADAS, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, and more. However, mechanically, it remains the same as its predecessor. Let’s take a closer look at the new Safari facelift’s variant-wise prices and features.

2023 Tata Safari variant-wise India prices

The 2023 Tata Safari has unveiled four new core trims. The base Smart trim is available for purchase at Rs 16.19 lakhs. The Tata Safari Pure trim is the next level up, with three customization options – Pure, Pure+, and Pure+ Dark. The Pure trim costs Rs 17.69 lakhs, while the Pure+ and Pure+ Dark trims are priced at Rs 19.39 lakhs and Rs 20.69 lakhs respectively.

The 2023 Tata Safari Adventure trim also has three different options – Adventure, Adventure+, and Adventure+ Dark. The Adventure trim is priced at Rs 20.99 lakhs, while the Adventure+ trim can be purchased for Rs 22.49 lakhs.

The Accomplished trim is the top-of-the-line trim for the 2023 Tata Safari facelift and comes in three different options – Accomplished, Accomplished+, and Accomplished+ Dark. The Accomplished trim costs Rs 23.99 lakhs, while the Accomplished+ trim can be purchased for Rs 25.49 lakhs.

It is worth noting that the prices mentioned above are for variants with manual transmission, and the company has not yet announced the prices of automatic variants for these trims. The company will also announce the prices of the Dark edition of these trims soon.

2023 Tata Safari variant wise features

Smart Variant

Starting with the exterior, the base Smart variant of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift comes with an LED projector headlamp, LED tail lamps and front LED DRLs, R17 alloy wheels and roof rails. On the safety front, it gets six airbags (driver, co-driver, curtain and side airbags), ISOFIX, an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Control and Traction Control, Roll Over Mitigation, Corner Stability Control, After Impact Braking, Brake Disc Wiping, Panic Brake Alert, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensor, 3-Point Seatbelt with reminder for all seats and Perimetric Alarm System.

Additional features include a tilt and telescopic steering wheel with an illuminated logo, fully automatic temperature control, all-wheel disc brakes, height adjustable seatbelts for driver and co-driver seat belts, central locking, all power windows, second-row seats with 60:40 folding and AC vents, Ash Grey fabric upholstery, third-row seats with 50:50 split and A-Type and C-Type chargers in front.

Smart (O) variant

In addition to features available with the Smart variant, the Smart (O) variant of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift gets these extra features:

  • Connected LED DRLs in front and connected LED tail lamp
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
  • Electrical Adjustable ORVM
  • Third-row AC vents
  • Central Arm Rest
  • Boss Mode
  • Smart A-Type and C-Type chargers in all three rows

Pure variant

In addition to features available with the Smart variant, the Pure variant of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift gets these extra features:

  • 26.03CM Harman Infotainment Touchscreen
  • 26.03CM digital instrument cluster
  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay
  • Six speakers (four speakers and two tweeters)
  • Rearview camera
  • 250+ native voice commands
  • Steering-mounted switches for Audio/Phone
  • Shark fin antenna
  • Over-the-air updates
  • Front 45W C-Type fast charger

Pure (O) variant

In addition to features available with the Pure variant, the Pure (O) variant of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift gets these extra features:

  • Connected LED DRLs in front and connected LED tail lamp
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
  • Electrical adjustable and foldable ORVM
  • Third-row AC vents
  • Rear washer wiper
  • Remote central locking
  • Central armrest
  • Boss Mode
  • Smart A-Type and C-Type chargers in all the three rows

Pure+ variant

In addition to features available with the Pure (O) variant, the Pure+ variant of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift gets these extra features:

  • Smart Key with Push-Button start (PEPS)
  • Cruise Control
  • Height-adjustable driver seat
  • Multi-drive modes (Eco, City and Sport)
  • Terrain response modes (Normal, Rough and Wet)
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Smart E-Shifter (AT Only)
  • Paddle Shifters (AT Only)

Pure+ S variant

In addition to features available with the Pure+ variant, the Pure+ S variant of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift gets these extra features:

  • Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof
  • Auto headlamps
  • Rain sensing wipers

Pure+ S #Dark variant

In addition to features available with the Pure+ S variant, the Pure+ S #Dark variant of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift gets these extra features:

  • R17 Dark Alloy Wheels
  • Exclusive Persona-themed interiors and exteriors
  • #Dark badging

Adventure variant

In addition to features available with the Pure+ variant, the Adventure variant of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift gets these extra features:

  • Caravan Tan interior theme
  • R18 Diamond cut alloy wheels with Aero Inserts
  • Soft touch dashboard with anti-reflective ‘Nappa’ grain top layer
  • Multi-mood lights on door trims, floor console and dashboard
  • Rear window sunshade
  • Rear armrest with cup holders
  • Front LED fog lamp
  • Rear defogger
  • One-touch driver-side window
  • Front armrest with cooled storage
  • Follow me headlamps

Adventure+ variant

In addition to features available with the Adventure variant, the Adventure+ variant of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift gets these extra features:

  • Voice-assisted panoramic
  • Sunroof with mood lights
  • 360-degree Surround View System
  • Electronic Park Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold
  • Wireless charger
  • Front parking sensors
  • Air purifier with AQI display
  • Auto headlamps
  • Rain sensing wipers
  • Paddle Shifters (AT only)
  • Smart E-Shifter (AT only)

Adventure+ #Dark variant

In addition to features available with the Adventure+ variant, the Adventure+ #Dark variant of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift gets these extra features:

  • Blackstone interior theme
  • R19 Blackstone alloy wheels with Aero Inserts
  • #Dark badging

Adventure+ A variant

In addition to features available with the Adventure+ variant, the Adventure+ A variant of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift gets these extra features:

  • ADAS – Advanced Driver Assistance System with 11 Key Features including Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go (available only with automatic variant)
  • Advanced ESP with Driver Doze-Off Alert

Accomplished variant

In addition to features available with the Adventure+ variant, the Accomplished variant of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift gets these extra features:

  • Oyster White and Titan Brown interior theme
  • R19 dual-tone- Diamond cut Spider alloy wheels
  • 7 airbags (driver, co-driver, side, curtain and driver knee airbags)
  • Gesture-controlled powered tailgate
  • 31.24 CM Harman touchscreen infotainment system
  • Voice-assisted dual-zone fully automatic air conditioning
  • Sequential turn indicators on front and rear LED DRL
  • Welcome and Goodbye animation on front and rear LED DRL
  • 6-Way powered driver seat with memory and welcome feature
  • 4-Way powered co-driver seat with electric Boss Mode
  • Ventilated front-row seats (Driver and Co-Driver)
  • Winged comfort head restraints on 2nd Row Seats
  • Nine JBL speakers (four speakers, four tweeters and a subwoofer)
  • Harman AudioworX enhanced with JBL audio modes
  • Bejeweled terrain response mode selector with display
  • Front LED fog lamps with cornering function
  • Auto-dimming IRVM
  • Advanced ESP with driver doze-off alert
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Rear fog lamp

Accomplished #Dark variant

In addition to features available with the Accomplished variant, the Accomplished #Dark variant of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift gets these extra features:

  • Blackstone interior theme
  • R19 Blackstone alloy wheels with Aero Inserts
  • #Dark badging

Accomplished+ variant

In addition to features available with the Accomplished variant, the Accomplished+ variant of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift gets these extra features:

  • ADAS – Advanced Driver Assistance System with 11 Key Features including Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go (available only with automatic variant)
  • Connected vehicle technology with iRA 2.0
  • 10 JBL Speakers ( five speakers, four tweeters and a subwoofer)
  • Alexa Voice Commands including car-to-home functionality
  • Emergency call and breakdown Call Assist
  • Second-row ventilated seats (on six-seater only)
  • Harman AudioworX advanced with JBL audio modes

Accomplished+ #Dark variant

In addition to features available with the Accomplished+ variant, the Accomplished+ #Dark variant of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift gets these extra features:

  • Blackstone interior theme
  • R19 Blackstone alloy wheels with Aero Inserts
  • #Dark badging

 

Author Name | Om Gupta

