2023 Tata Safari variant-wise price, features explained

Tata Motors unveiled the new 2023 Tata Safari facelift on October 10 in India and within a week, the automaker announced its prices. The introductory ex-showroom prices for the base Smart variant with manual transmission start at Rs 16.19 lakhs and go up to Rs. 25.49 lakhs for the top Accomplished+ variant with manual transmission. The automatic variants of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift are more expensive than the manual transmission variants and start at Rs 20.69 lakhs. The new Safari facelift comes with revised exteriors and interiors and new features such as ADAS, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, and more. However, mechanically, it remains the same as its predecessor. Let’s take a closer look at the new Safari facelift’s variant-wise prices and features.
The 2023 Tata Safari has unveiled four new core trims. The base Smart trim is available for purchase at Rs 16.19 lakhs. The Tata Safari Pure trim is the next level up, with three customization options – Pure, Pure+, and Pure+ Dark. The Pure trim costs Rs 17.69 lakhs, while the Pure+ and Pure+ Dark trims are priced at Rs 19.39 lakhs and Rs 20.69 lakhs respectively.
The 2023 Tata Safari Adventure trim also has three different options – Adventure, Adventure+, and Adventure+ Dark. The Adventure trim is priced at Rs 20.99 lakhs, while the Adventure+ trim can be purchased for Rs 22.49 lakhs.
The Accomplished trim is the top-of-the-line trim for the 2023 Tata Safari facelift and comes in three different options – Accomplished, Accomplished+, and Accomplished+ Dark. The Accomplished trim costs Rs 23.99 lakhs, while the Accomplished+ trim can be purchased for Rs 25.49 lakhs.
It is worth noting that the prices mentioned above are for variants with manual transmission, and the company has not yet announced the prices of automatic variants for these trims. The company will also announce the prices of the Dark edition of these trims soon.
Smart Variant
Starting with the exterior, the base Smart variant of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift comes with an LED projector headlamp, LED tail lamps and front LED DRLs, R17 alloy wheels and roof rails. On the safety front, it gets six airbags (driver, co-driver, curtain and side airbags), ISOFIX, an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Control and Traction Control, Roll Over Mitigation, Corner Stability Control, After Impact Braking, Brake Disc Wiping, Panic Brake Alert, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensor, 3-Point Seatbelt with reminder for all seats and Perimetric Alarm System.
Additional features include a tilt and telescopic steering wheel with an illuminated logo, fully automatic temperature control, all-wheel disc brakes, height adjustable seatbelts for driver and co-driver seat belts, central locking, all power windows, second-row seats with 60:40 folding and AC vents, Ash Grey fabric upholstery, third-row seats with 50:50 split and A-Type and C-Type chargers in front.
Smart (O) variant
In addition to features available with the Smart variant, the Smart (O) variant of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift gets these extra features:
Pure variant
In addition to features available with the Smart variant, the Pure variant of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift gets these extra features:
Pure (O) variant
In addition to features available with the Pure variant, the Pure (O) variant of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift gets these extra features:
Pure+ variant
In addition to features available with the Pure (O) variant, the Pure+ variant of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift gets these extra features:
Pure+ S variant
In addition to features available with the Pure+ variant, the Pure+ S variant of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift gets these extra features:
Pure+ S #Dark variant
In addition to features available with the Pure+ S variant, the Pure+ S #Dark variant of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift gets these extra features:
Adventure variant
In addition to features available with the Pure+ variant, the Adventure variant of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift gets these extra features:
Adventure+ variant
In addition to features available with the Adventure variant, the Adventure+ variant of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift gets these extra features:
Adventure+ #Dark variant
In addition to features available with the Adventure+ variant, the Adventure+ #Dark variant of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift gets these extra features:
Adventure+ A variant
In addition to features available with the Adventure+ variant, the Adventure+ A variant of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift gets these extra features:
Accomplished variant
In addition to features available with the Adventure+ variant, the Accomplished variant of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift gets these extra features:
Accomplished #Dark variant
In addition to features available with the Accomplished variant, the Accomplished #Dark variant of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift gets these extra features:
Accomplished+ variant
In addition to features available with the Accomplished variant, the Accomplished+ variant of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift gets these extra features:
Accomplished+ #Dark variant
In addition to features available with the Accomplished+ variant, the Accomplished+ #Dark variant of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift gets these extra features:
