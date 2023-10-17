Tata Motors unveiled the 2023 Tata Safari facelift in India on October 10. Now, within a week, the automaker has announced the prices of the Safari facelift in India. The new Safari facelift will start at Rs 16.19 lakhs in India for the base Smart variant with manual transmission and go all the way up to Rs 25.49 lakhs for the top Accomplished+ variant with manual transmission (the company is yet to announce the price of the automatic transmission for this variant). These prices are introductory and ex-showroom. The new Safari facelift gets revised exterior and interior and new features such as ADAS, a 12.3-inch infotainment system and more. However, mechanically the new Safari facelift is the same as its predecessor. Let’s look at the price of the new Safari facelift in more detail.

2023 Tata Safari facelift India price

The 2023 Tata Safari facelift comes in four new core trims and is available in seven colours including Cosmic Gold, Galactic Sapphire and more. The base trim of the new Safari facelift is called Smart and will be available with manual transmission only for Rs 16.19 lakhs.

One above the base trim is Tata Safari Pure trim, which is further available in three different options- Pure, Pure+ and Pure+ Dark. The 2023 Tata Safari facelift Pure trim with manual transmission starts at Rs 17.69 lakhs. Those who are looking for automatic transmission in this trim can opt for Pure+, which is available for Rs 20.69 lakhs. This trim is also available with manual transmission for Rs 19.39 lakhs. The Pure+ Dark trim with manual transmission is available for Rs 20.69 lakhs. However, the company is yet to announce the price of the automatic transmission option for the Pure+ Dark trim.

Moving on to the next trim, the 2023 Tata Safari Adventure trim is also available in three different options including Adventure, Adventure+, and Adventure+ Dark. The Tata Safari Adventure trim with manual transmission is available for Rs 20.99 lakh and the Adventure+ trim with manual transmission is available for Rs 22.49 lakhs. The company is yet to announce the price of the automatic transmission option for these trims and Adventure+ Dark trim.

The top trim of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift is called Accomplished and is available in three different options Accomplished, Accomplished+, Accomplished+ Dark. The Accomplished trim with manual transmission is available for Rs 23.99 lakhs and the Accomplished+ trim with manual transmission is available for Rs 25.49 lakhs. The company is yet to announce the price of the automatic transmission option for both the trims and Accomplished+ Dark trim.