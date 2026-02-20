Qualcomm partners with Tata Electronics to manufacture automotive modules in India

Qualcomm has partnered with Tata Electronics to manufacture automotive modules in India. The collaboration was revealed at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and marks the first time Qualcomm’s automotive modules will be assembled in the country. Also Read: India’s Sarvam launches Indus AI chatbot app with multilingual support: Features and how to access

Under the agreement, Tata Electronics will manufacture Qualcomm Automotive Modules at its upcoming semiconductor assembly and test facility in Jagiroad, Assam. Qualcomm will add Tata to its global network of module manufacturing partners. Also Read: Big win for India! OpenAI to open new offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru in 2026

What will be manufactured

Qualcomm’s Senior Director and India Business Head for Automotive, IoT, Connectivity and Broadband, Manmeet Singh, clarified that the partnership focuses on system-in-package automotive modules, not chip fabrication. Also Read: What happened between OpenAI and Anthropic CEOs on AI Impact Summit stage?

The modules integrate Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis system-on-chip along with other components into a single production-ready package. These are designed for use in digital cockpits, infotainment systems, connectivity features, and intelligent vehicle systems.

Singh also confirmed that while the modules will be assembled in India, the underlying chips will continue to be fabricated outside the country for now, as advanced manufacturing nodes required for those chips are not currently available locally.

Not just for the Indian market

The modules produced at the Assam facility will not be limited to Indian automakers. According to Singh’s statement to Business Standard, the products will also be supplied to customers outside India. This makes the plant part of Qualcomm’s broader global supply chain rather than a domestic-only initiative.

The Jagiroad facility is being built as a greenfield OSAT plant with an investment of around $3 billion. Tata Electronics has said the plant will work on technologies such as wire bond, flip chip, and integrated systems packaging. The facility is being set up to serve not just automotive customers, but also companies in communications, IoT, and AI.

Part of a broader plan

The move fits into the government’s “Make in India” push and adds India to Qualcomm’s global manufacturing base. For Tata Electronics, the agreement adds a major global customer as it builds out its semiconductor packaging and testing operations.

At present, the plan does not include manufacturing Snapdragon mobile SoCs in India. Discussions are said to be ongoing around other types of chips that could potentially be produced locally in the future, depending on available manufacturing nodes.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

At this stage, the agreement is focused only on automotive modules. Manufacturing will begin once the Assam plant is fully operational.