Apple beats its PLI goal by 80 percent as India iPhone production jumps

Apple has gone well past the production target it had committed under India’s production-linked incentive, or PLI, scheme for large-scale electronics. As per a report by Business Standard, the company’s cumulative iPhone production value in India has exceeded its original five-year commitment by a wide margin. Also Read: Forget iPhone 17e, Apple may finally launch iPhone 18e with Dynamic Island in 2027

Production crosses committed target

The report says Apple assembled iPhones worth Rs 6,02,324 crore in India during the PLI period from FY22 to FY26. This figure is based on data submitted to the government by Apple’s contract manufacturers, with numbers available till February and a projected estimate for March. Also Read: How I recovered my WhatsApp chats after losing everything in one click

Under the scheme, Apple’s committed cumulative target for the same five-year period was Rs 3,35,331 crore. This means the company has gone around 80 per cent above the level it had originally committed in order to qualify for incentives under the scheme. Also Read: Tim Cook addresses retirement rumours as Apple nears 50 years: Here's what he said

India’s role in Apple’s production plans

Apple’s higher output in India comes at a time when the company is continuing to expand manufacturing outside China. Apple increased iPhone production in India in 2025 as the country’s role in its supply chain continued to grow.

As per reports, Apple assembled around 55 million iPhones in India in 2025, compared to 36 million units in 2024. That increase is being seen as part of Apple’s broader effort to diversify production. While China remains Apple’s biggest manufacturing base, India is now handling a larger share of output than before.

PLI support and local manufacturing push

The PLI scheme has played a part in this expansion. The programme was introduced by the Indian government to encourage local electronics manufacturing and boost exports by offering financial incentives to eligible companies.

Apple has been one of the biggest companies to benefit from this shift, with its manufacturing partners gradually expanding operations in India over the past few years. The company currently works with partners such as Foxconn, Tata Electronics, and Pegatron for iPhone assembly in India.

These facilities are not just assembling older models. They are also producing newer iPhones, which shows how India’s place in Apple’s global production network has changed in a short period.

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What it means

Apple crossing its PLI target by such a large margin shows how quickly its India manufacturing operations have expanded during the scheme period. It also reflects the company’s changing supply chain strategy, with India now playing a more central role in iPhone production than it did a few years ago.