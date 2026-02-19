Big win for India! OpenAI to open new offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru in 2026

OpenAI has announced that it plans to expand its presence in India by opening new offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru this year. The company made the announcement during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, where the company also introduced its broader “OpenAI for India” initiative. Also Read: What happened between OpenAI and Anthropic CEOs on AI Impact Summit stage?

OpenAI currently operates out of New Delhi. By adding offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru, the company is aiming to be closer to businesses, developers, and institutions in different parts of the country.

Expansion beyond Delhi

During the ongoing summit, OpenAI said the new offices would help it better serve users and partners in the country. The company noted that India has become one of its largest markets, with more than 100 million weekly ChatGPT users.

Speaking at the summit, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said India is already playing a leading role in AI adoption. Altman said the idea is to build the necessary infrastructure and partnerships to support AI development in India.

The company has not provided specific timelines within 2026 or shared details about hiring yet. However, the expansion indicates that OpenAI is looking at a longer-term presence in the Indian market.

Partnership with Tata Group

At the same event, OpenAI also announced a partnership with Tata Group to develop AI-ready data centre infrastructure in India. As part of this collaboration, OpenAI will become the first customer of Tata Consultancy Services’ HyperVault data centre business, starting with 100 megawatts of capacity. The plan includes potential business expansion up to 1 gigawatt over time.

This infrastructure is intended to support secure, local deployment of OpenAI’s advanced models, addressing data residency and compliance needs.

The partnership also includes enterprise adoption. Tata Group plans to deploy ChatGPT Enterprise across its workforce over the coming years, beginning with TCS employees. TCS is also expected to use OpenAI’s Codex tools for software development workflows.

Focus on skills and education

OpenAI also said it will expand its certification programs in India. TCS will be the first participating organisation outside the United States to adopt OpenAI Certifications.

Moreover, the company has announced education partnerships with institutions such as the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad and the All India Institute of Medical Science, New Delhi, among others.