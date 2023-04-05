Xiaomi Fan Festival 2023: Check top offers on smartphones, smart TVs

Xiaomi today announced the Xiaomi Fan festival 2023. This annual event will begin on April 6, 2023, and go on until April 6, 2023. During the course of this event, Xiaomi will be offering major discounts on the purchase of various products, including smartphones, tablets, wearables, smart TVs and other smart home appliances among other things.

Xiaomi says that dung the course of this six-day event, consumers can avail discounts up to Rs 36,000 across the Mi.com. The company will also be hosting daily contests and engagement activities, during which interested buyers stand a chance to grab devices for as low as Rs 10. In addition to the company will also be offering bank offers, and exchange offers to the interested buyers.

Interestingly, the beginning of this fan fast will coincide with the sale of the Xiaomi Redmi 12C and the Redmi Note 12 smartphones. Check out the top offers here:

Top discounts at Xiaomi Fan Festival 2023

Discount on the purchase of Xiaomi Redmi 12C

The Redmi 12C will be available at a starting price of Rs 8,999 for 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 10,999 for 6GB + 128GB variant. Interested buyers will get Rs 500 off on the purchases made using ICICI Bank cards, bringing the effective price down to Rs 8,499 and Rs 10,499 respectively. The phone will be available across Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Studio, Mi Home and authorised retail partners.

Discount on the purchase of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

On the other hand, Redmi Note 12 will be available at a price of Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 64GB variant and Rs 16,999 for 6GB +128GB variant. Interested buyers will get a discount of Rs 1,000 on purchases made via ICICI Bank cards, which would reduce the effective pricing to Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. Additionally, the company is giving an additional exchange bonus of Rs 1,500 on both the variants. This smartphone will be available across Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home and Mi Studio, and authorised retail partners.

Other discount offers

— During the upcoming fan fest, the Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available at a discounted price of Rs 71,999.

— Budget smartphones such as Redmi A1, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G series will be available at a discounted price starting at Rs 5,899.

— Xiaomi Pad 5 and Redmi Pad will be available at a starting price of Rs 24,499 and Rs 12,999 respectively.

— Xiaomi and Redmi Smart TVs will be available at a discount of up to Rs 26,500.

— Xiaomi is also offering a flat 25 percent discount on all Device Care Plans like Mi Extended Warranty, Mi Screen Protect and Mi Complete Protect.

— ICICI card holders can also avail an additional discount of up to Rs 8,000 coupled with cashback offers on Paytm Wallet.

— Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G will get a discount of Rs 8,000, post which it will be available for Rs 68,999.

— Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer (3.5L) will get a discount of Rs 3,000, post which it will be available for Rs 5,999.