Xiaomi has scheduled to launch the Xiaomi 13 series on February 26 in the global markets. Rumors are rife that there will be more than one smartphone showcased at the event, but the main device at the event will be the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Since there are only a few days left for the global unveiling, let's take a look at all that we know so far about the Xiaomi 13 series.

How to watch Xiaomi 13 launch event?

The Xiaomi 13 series launch event will be streamed live on Xiaomi's official YouTube channel. Xiaomi has titled the event 'Behind the masterpiece'.

The Livestream of the event will begin on February 26 at 16:00 GMT+1, i.e. at 8:30 PM IST.

Xiaomi 13 launch event: What to expect?

Xiaomi is expected to launch multiple phones in the Xiaomi 13 series such as the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and Xiaomi 13 Lite. However, the main focus will be on the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 Pro’s prowess will be its cameras. The device will come with a Leica-branded camera system on the back.

If we talk about specs, it will have a 50MP Sony IMX989 main lens, which is a 1-inch type sensor. It will be assisted by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.2x optical zoom.

Since the device is already official in the home market – China – we do know most of its details. And the global model is expected to have similar specs.

Not just the cameras, the Xiaomi 13 Pro will also have the latest and the most powerful chipset by Qualcomm. The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Furthermore, the 13 Pro is expected to come with a 6.73-inch LTPO OLED display with a 2K resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. It is also expected to come with 120W fast charging.

Other than this, the Xiaomi 13 will have a few similarities with major demarcations being cameras and fast charging speed. The Xiaomi 13 Lite, on the other hand, is expected to come with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset.

The Xiaomi 13 series will also launch in India on the same day. However, the availability timeline may differ. Upon launch in India, the Xiaomi 13 Pro will take on the likes of iQOO 11 5G and OnePlus 11 5G.