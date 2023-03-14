Last month, a few Xiaomi 12 Pro users started receiving Android 13 OS in several regions. However, Xiaomi didn’t confirm the release of the OS for the Indian market. Also Read - Infinix Note 12i, Nokia C12, Realme C33 5G and more: Smartphones under Rs 10,000

Now, Xiaomi has officially confirmed the Android 13-based MIUI 14 update for the Xiaomi 12 Pro in the country. Also Read - Indian govt may soon force companies to let users delete pre-installed smartphone apps

Xiaomi 12 Pro Android 13-based MIUI 14

Xiaomi 12 Pro users should get an OTA update, however, if you don’t receive such a notification, then you can head to Settings and check for an update. Once updated to the MIUI 14 version, users are greeted with all the Android 13 features. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G to go on sale in India today at 12 pm on Amazon: Price, offers, specs

We're happy to share that the all-new #MIUI14 and @Android 13 update has now been rolled out for all #Xiaomi12Pro users in India. Update your #Showstopper now to enjoy a #ReadySteadySmooth experience! Know more about #MIUI 14 here: https://t.co/buzB45uo4v pic.twitter.com/0w39gjgy9g — MIUI India (@miuiIND) March 13, 2023

The update brings features like dual app support, redesigned home screen apps and widgets, the ability to remove objects from images, and the ability to take notes while reading with the sidebar feature.

The update is also expected to offer some performance improvements. It brings some new wallpapers as well.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched last year in India with Android 12-based MIUI 13. It offered flagship specs such as a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, and more.

It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 under the hood with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It packs a 4,600mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging. It also has 50W wired and 10W wireless fast charging support.

As for the optics, it boasts a triple-camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto sensor. Upfront, it has a 32MP camera for clicking selfies.

In related news, Xiaomi recently launched the Xiaomi 12 Pro’s successor in the Indian market. The Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and has Leica-branded cameras.

It has a brighter LTPO AMOLED panel and a bigger battery with the same 120W fast charging support. The Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with Android 13 OS out of the box. It also has some software perks such as free Google storage for a