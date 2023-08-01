Top smartphones to buy under Rs 10,000 on Amazon India

Affordable smartphones in India are undoubtedly one of the most popular search categories. It is not necessary to spend a huge amount of money to have a state-of-the-art phone. Thanks to the competitive market, even affordable smartphones come with all the features including high-resolution screens, good cameras, fingerprint sensors, and whatnot. We have compiled a list of the best smartphones under Rs 10,000 on Amazon that you can buy. Top brands such as Redmi, Samsung, and Oppo features in this price segment. Take a look at our picks.

Redmi 12C features a large 17cm HD+ display with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor to enhance your gaming experience. The 50MP AI dual camera setup gives satisfactory performance and its 5,000mAh battery solution makes sure that you never have to get interrupted while working or playing games.

Oppo A17k features an attractive design with a decent MediaTek P35 processor. Its 6.56-inch colour rich display with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor is impressive for the price. This device also offers 8MP rear camera for image-taking purposes, a 5,000mAh battery cell and IPX4 rating for water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy M04 enters the category with a whopping 5,000mAH battery and MediaTek Helio P35 Octa Core processor. This device offers a display of 6.5-inches display with an HD+ resolution to enhance your visual experience. Its 13MP+2MP dual camera setup delivers decent pictures in sunlight. It is one of the best smartphones at this price range.

Realme Narzo 50A is a great bang for your buck as it offers extravagant specifications at such a low price. Its MediaTek Helio G85 processor provides a smooth experience while you are texting, calling, or indulging in some light gaming sessions. This device incorporates a 6,000mAh battery that can last over a day without breaking a sweat. It also offers 50MP+2MP primary camera that takes some pretty cool shots in daylight.

Nokia C32 is one of the most trusted smartphones available at a reasonable price. Its 50MP dual camera setup captures great low-light images. It has a metallic-finish frame with a glass back that elevates the luxurious design and protects against dust. This device runs on Android 13 and has a fingerprint sensor built into the power button, and face unlock for added security.