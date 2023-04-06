comscore Redmi Note 12 4G, Redmi 12C go on sale in India: All details here
    Redmi Note 12 4G, Redmi 12C first sale today: Price, offers, specs

    The Redmi Note 12 4G and Redmi 12C are now available for purchase on Flipkart and Amazon, respectively.

    • Two newly launched Redmi phones are now up for grabs on Amazon and Flipkart.
    • Redmi Note 12 4G comes with Snapdragon 685 SoC and is priced starting at Rs 14,999.
    • Redmi 12C has a Helio G85 SoC costing Rs 8,999.
    Redmi-Note-12-4G-2

    Xiaomi’s spin-off brand Redmi launched two new budget phones in India late last month. The Redmi Note 12 4G is a budget smartphone with a new chipset – Snapdragon 685 SoC, whereas, the Redmi 12C is an entry-level phone with an Helio G85 chipset. Also Read - Xiaomi Fan Festival 2023 is here: Check top offers on smartphones, smart TVs, more

    Starting today, both phones will be available for purchase in the country. Also Read - Vi announces 5G support on Xiaomi, Redmi phones but no launch date yet

    Redmi Note 12 4G and Redmi 12C sale: Price, offers, colors

    The Redmi Note 12 4G is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Those with ICICI Bank cards will get Rs 1,000 off, taking the effective pricing to Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 4G design and color option revealed before launch on March 30

    The device is now available for purchase on Mi.com, Flipkart, and at Mi Home, Mi Studiom, and other authorized retail stores.

    The Redmi 12C starts at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 10,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. ICICI Bank card holders can get a discount of Rs 500, taking the effective pricing to Rs 8,499 and Rs 10,499, respectively.

    It will be available for purchase on Mi.com, Amazon, and at Mi Home, Mi Studio, and other authorized retail stores.

    Redmi Note 12 4G and Redmi 12C sale: specifications

    The Redmi Note 12 4G sports a 6.67-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. It is a SuperAMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness. It features a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP triple camera system on the back. There’s a 13MP selfie snapper on the front.

    It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 octa-core chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has 5GB of virtual RAM support and a microSD card slot for additional storage.

    The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It boots on Android 13 OS out of the box with MIUI 14 on top.

    On the other hand, the Redmi 12C has a smaller 6.71-inch HD+ LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. It has a 50MP dual camera setup on the rear and a 5MP camera on the front for selfies.

    It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also comes with 5GB of virtual RAM and a storage expandability option. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It boots on Android 12 out of the box with MIUI 13 on top.

    • Published Date: April 6, 2023 12:18 PM IST
