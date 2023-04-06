Xiaomi’s spin-off brand Redmi launched two new budget phones in India late last month. The Redmi Note 12 4G is a budget smartphone with a new chipset – Snapdragon 685 SoC, whereas, the Redmi 12C is an entry-level phone with an Helio G85 chipset. Also Read - Xiaomi Fan Festival 2023 is here: Check top offers on smartphones, smart TVs, more

Starting today, both phones will be available for purchase in the country.

Redmi Note 12 4G and Redmi 12C sale: Price, offers, colors

The Redmi Note 12 4G is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Those with ICICI Bank cards will get Rs 1,000 off, taking the effective pricing to Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively.

The device is now available for purchase on Mi.com, Flipkart, and at Mi Home, Mi Studiom, and other authorized retail stores.

The Redmi 12C starts at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 10,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. ICICI Bank card holders can get a discount of Rs 500, taking the effective pricing to Rs 8,499 and Rs 10,499, respectively.

It will be available for purchase on Mi.com, Amazon, and at Mi Home, Mi Studio, and other authorized retail stores.

Redmi Note 12 4G and Redmi 12C sale: specifications

The Redmi Note 12 4G sports a 6.67-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. It is a SuperAMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness. It features a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP triple camera system on the back. There’s a 13MP selfie snapper on the front.

Say hello to a whole new smartphone experience with the #RedmiNote12. 📌 World's first Snapdragon® 685 in a smartphone,

📌 120Hz Super AMOLED Display,

and a lot more make it the perfect #SuperNoteSuperDesign. Buy it at just ₹13,999*.

🛒 https://t.co/2rvag2CHm2 pic.twitter.com/qZYYylVYNI — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 6, 2023

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 octa-core chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has 5GB of virtual RAM support and a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It boots on Android 13 OS out of the box with MIUI 14 on top.

Upgrade to everything 𝑪𝒐𝒐𝒍, 𝑪𝒉𝒊𝒄, & 𝑪𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒓𝒇𝒖𝒍 with #Redmi12C. ➡️ All new unique striped Design

➡️ Fast MediaTek Helio G85 Processor

➡️ Big 6.71 HD+ Display Go #BigOnSpeedBigOnStyle at just ₹8,499*. Buy NOW: https://t.co/fsyKpYtyuW pic.twitter.com/pKz7Tv17dn — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 6, 2023

On the other hand, the Redmi 12C has a smaller 6.71-inch HD+ LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. It has a 50MP dual camera setup on the rear and a 5MP camera on the front for selfies.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also comes with 5GB of virtual RAM and a storage expandability option. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It boots on Android 12 out of the box with MIUI 13 on top.