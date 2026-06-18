Amazon Prime Day 2026 starts July 4: What to buy, what to skip, and how to save more

Amazon has finally announced this year’s Prime Day sale in India. It will run from 4 July to 6 July, 2026. This is e-commerce’s 10th Prime Day sale, revealing massive deals and discounts across laptops, smart devices, smartphones, appliances, fashion, and more. The e-commerce platform is offering discounts to Prime members, with annual plan dropping to Rs 999 to Rs 1,499 for a limited period. Also Read: Amazon Prime Day Sale Over? Flipkart Still Has These 5 Interesting Deals On Smartphones

However, one of the bigger question that arises is not when Prime Day starts, but it is actually what is worth buying and what is not. Also Read: iPhone 15 Or iPhone 16? Which Deal Should You Grab During Amazon Prime Day And Flipkart GOAT Sale

Worth buying: Smartphones from major brands

One of the most popular products during Amazon Prime Day sale are smartphones, particularly devices from brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, iQOO, Realme, and more. The platform has already confirmed that more than 500 new products will launch during the annual event. This is the right time to purchase devices, if you are looking for launch offers, bank discounts, exchange bonuses, and more. Also Read: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Premium Smartwatches under Rs 20,000 for Casual and Fitness enthusiasts

If you are planning to upgrade your phone, then this is the perfect time, as Prime Day could be worth waiting for.

Worth buying: Amazon’s own devices

One category that consistently witnesses the genuine discounts during Prime Day is Amazon’s own products from its eco system. The online shopping platform has confirmed that buyers will get up to 45% discount on Echo smart speakers, Fire TV devices, and Alexa-powered smart displays.

These products are known to have lowest prices of the year during Prime Day, making them one of the safest purchases during the sale.

Worth buying: Laptops and accessories

If you are a student preparing for a new academic year and professional looking to upgrade their work setup, then you should keep an eye on monitors, productivity accessories, wireless headphones, and laptops.

Amazon Prime Day is often known for bringing additional savings through bank offers, no cost-EMI options, and cashback deals, making expensive electronics more affordable.

Not all the Prime Day offers are necessarily a good deal. Some products may seem like a great deal of money after a brief price hike prior to the sale. Users need to compare prices on various platforms and look at the price history whenever possible before buying.

It’s not always the case that the bigger the percentage off is the better the value.

Think twice: Make impulse purchases

One of the major errors while shopping during festival is to purchase things just because they have a discount. It’s not always the product with the most flashy discount sign, it’s always the product that you really need.

Shoppers can put up a wish list prior to the sale and steer clear of unneeded purchases.

Make the most of Prime Day 2026 to save money

Amazon has announced its collaboration with the SBI and Axis Bank for Prime Day 2026, which will provide customers with another 10 percent instant discount on eligible credit card and EMI payments. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card holders can also enjoy cashback on eligible purchases.

Customers can also avail of exchange offers, no cost EMI plans and Amazon pay later schemes if available to them, which further help them in saving costs.

Is the Prime membership discount worth it?

The 10th Prime Day is a celebration of Prime, and Amazon has cut the yearly Prime membership cost to Rs. 999 from Rs. 1,499. The price of Prime Lite has been reduced to Rs. The Prime Shop Edition is now available at the Rs. price of 599 while the Prime Shopping Edition is priced at Rs. 299.

The savings on the discounted membership may be worth the savings, particularly for people who may be planning to make more than one purchase through Prime Day, given that they also get exclusive sales, faster delivery, and streaming benefits, in addition to member-only offers.

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Why Amazon Prime Day is important

Amazon Prime Day 2026 is one of the biggest company’s shopping events in India. It offers over 500 product launches, significant discount across categories, exclusive bank offers, and more.