The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is live and it offers massive discounts on products from different categories. This not only includes electronics items like smartphones and home appliances, but also gadgets like TWS earbuds and Neckbands. While TWS-style earbuds are wire-free and convenient, the Neckband earphones are probably the most practical ones. Although, both are different and have their own set of audiences.

If you are someone who prefers Neckband-style earphones and thinking of buying a pair, this is the right time. The Great Indian Festival Sale has up to 80 percent discounts on Neckbands. Having said that, let’s take a look at the top Neckbands under Rs 2,000 in the sale.

PTron Tangentbeat Neckband-style earphones are now available at Rs 499 on Amazon. The Tangentbeat earphones are one of the most popular earphones at around Rs 500 price range. The earphones come with 10mm drivers and support dual pairing. PTron has offered an IPX4 rating and fast charging support on the earphones.

boAt’s Rockerz 255 Pro+ is a popular pair of neckband earphones on Amazon and also comes under the ‘Amazon’s Choice’ tag. The Neckband is available at Rs 999, which is 75 percent off its MRP. The earphones come with 10mm drivers offering extra bass. The earphones are claimed to offer up to 60 hours of battery life on a single full charge. The company also offered features like an IPX7 rating and dual pairing support via Bluetooth 5.0.

OnePlus Bullets Z2, which is usually sold at Rs 1,999 price tag, is now available for Rs 1,498. The Neckband earphones come with 12.4mm drivers and have quick charge support. The earphones have a total battery life of up to 30 hours, but just 10 minutes of charge can keep them running for up to 20 hours. The Bullets Z2 earphones come with a microphone and are tuned for bass lovers.

Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neckband earphones are now available at Rs 1,699, down from its usual selling price of Rs 1,799. Those with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank cards can get 5 percent cashback on the purchase. The earphones come with 13.6mm drivers with bass-heavy sound. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 40 hours of playback time and support fast charging.

The Oppo Enco M32 earphones are priced at Rs 1,499 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The Neckband-style earphones come with 10mm drivers and have up to 28 hours of battery life. The earphones have fast charging support and an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

