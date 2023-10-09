Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on earbuds under Rs 2,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is now live and offers great deals and discounts on earbuds. If you are planning to buy a new earbuds and waiting for prices to drop, this sale is a great opportunity for you to buy one. However, earbuds come with many features like active noise cancellation, a driver unit, touch controls, spatial audio and many more features, and choosing one can be difficult. To help you out, here we have listed deals on some top earbuds that you can buy under Rs 2,000 on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r

These buds come with a 12.4mm driver unit and deliver crisp clear and enhanced bass quality. It has three unique audio profiles- Bold, Bass and Balanced. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r delivers up to 38 hours of playback time on a single charge and is IP55-rated for water and sweat resistance. It also comes with a Gaming Mode that gives a host of features.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r is available for Rs 1,798 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo

These earbuds come with a 10mm Dynamic Boost Driver with Dolby Atmos Support and AI ENC Noise Cancellation for calls. It has 30 hrs of total playback time and fast charging that gives 120 minutes of playback for 10 minutes of charge. It is IPX5-rated for water resistance and comes with a low-latency gaming mode.

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo is available for Rs 1,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Oppo Enco Air2i

These earbuds come with an ergonomic design with Stereo Sound and clear bass. It gives 28 hours of playback time and comes with Bluetooth version 5.2 with quick pairing and fast charging that gives one hour of playback time in 10 minutes of charge. It is IPX4 rated for dust and water-resistant and binaural low latency.

Oppo Enco Air2i is available for Rs 1,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Realme Buds T300

These earbuds come with a 12.4mm dynamic bass driver and 30dB active noise cancellation. It also has a 360° Spatial Audio Effect and up to 40 hours of total playback with fast-charging support that gives seven hours of playback time for 10 minutes of charging. Realme Buds T300 come with 50ms ultra-low latency and supports Dolby Atmos and IP55-rated dust and water resistance. It has Bluetooth 5.3.

Realme Buds T300 is available for Rs 1,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

OPPO Enco Buds

These earbuds come equipped with TPU+PEEK material with double-layer composite diaphragm. They give 24 hours of playback time on a six-hour charge and support call noise cancellation, Quick Pair, Bluetooth 5.2+, Antenna Array Optimization, 80ms low-latency game mode, Dolby Atmos and are IP54 rated for dust and water resistance.

OPPO Enco Buds is available for Rs 1,499 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.