The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is up and running and it offers massive discounts on a variety of products across different categories. This also includes electronic products like smartphones and gadgets, among others. Interestingly, some of the entry-level phones priced under Rs 7,000 are available at a never-before price in the sale. However, if you are planning to purchase an entry-level device from Amazon, picking one device for yourself can be a daunting task due to multiple options.

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on Air Purifiers

Having said that, we have curated the top three smartphone deals under Rs 7,000 on Amazon. Let’s take a look at the deals.

Redmi A2 is one of the most popular smartphones under Rs 7,000 available on Amazon. It is priced at Rs 6,199 for 2GB RAM + 64GB storage and Rs 6,799 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. We recommend getting the top variant since it has more RAM. Redmi offers 2 years of warranty with the product.

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on coffee makers

The device comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display and dual-rear cameras. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It boots on Android 13 Go OS and has Redmi’s custom skin on top.

Buy Now

Tecno POP 7 Pro is now available at Rs 6,299 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in the Amazon Great Indian Sale. This is cheaper than the price of the 2GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ resolution. The screen has a 60Hz refresh rate with a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset and houses a 5,000mAh battery. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Lastly, it runs on Android 12 OS with HiOS 12 on top.

Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy M04 is available at a 46 percent discount on MRP in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The device is now priced starting at Rs 6,499 for the base 4GB RAM 64GB storage variant. This is the company’s newest phone under Rs 7,000 price range.

The budget smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and 60Hz resolution. It has a 13MP dual camera setup and a 5MP front camera. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with standard charging speed.

Buy Now

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.