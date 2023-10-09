With increasing pollution in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and others, having an Air Purifier has become a need of the hour. That said, buying the best Air Purifier for yourself can be a daunting task, so, we have curated some of the top Air Purifiers in this article. Interestingly, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is currently live and it offers huge discounts on Air Purifiers of all brands. So without further ado, let’s see the top five Air Purifier deals.

The most affordable and compact air purifier in the sale is now available at a discounted price of Rs 2,390 on Amazon. Reaffair AX30 is a portable Air Purifier, essentially for cars, but can be used at home in compact spaces. It comes with an H13 grade True HEPA filter and has a pre-loaded fragrance tab.

Coway’s most popular Air Purifier is now available at a discounted price of Rs 12,900 on Amazon. Additionally, there are bank offers that will the phone’s price down even further. The Air Purifier comes with a filter life of 8,500 hours. It comes with a Green True HEPA filter and is advertised to trap 99.99 percent virus and PM 0.1 particles. The Air Purifier comes with 7 years of warranty.

Xiaomi’s Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite comes with a promise of removing 99.97 percent Air pollutants, bacteria, and viruses. While usually it costs Rs 10,999, the Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite is now priced at Rs 9,999 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. There are bank offers as usual from partner banks. This Air Purifier covers an area of up to 462 sq. ft. It has special features like Alexa Voice control and comes with an LED display to display the Air quality.

This is another highly-rated Air Purifier available on Amazon which is now available at a sale price of Rs 16,999. The Air Purifier comes with a Vitashield Intelligent Purification system that removes 99.9 percent of airborne viruses and bacteria. It has a HEPA filter and is ideal for a bigger room like the master bedroom or the living room.

Dyson’s Pure Cool Link Air Purifier is now available at a price of Rs 29,900 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. It comes with Wi-Fi and has a 360-degree Glass HEPA filter. Some of its notable features include Alexa and Google Assistant support, the Pet Danger feature, and 10 air-speed settings.