comscore
News

Nvidia unveils new AI supercomputer 'DGX GH200' to boost generative AI development

AI

Nvidia claims the new DGX GH200 is the only AI supercomputer that offers a massive shared memory space of 144TB that can support multiple LLMs.

Nvidia

Chip maker Nvidia has announced a new class of large-memory AI supercomputers — an Nvidia DGX supercomputer powered by its GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips and the NVLink Switch System. According to the company, the AI supercomputer is created to enable the development of giant, next-generation models for generative AI language applications, recommender systems and data analytics workloads. Also Read - Microsoft’s Xbox games for PC arrive on Nvidia GeForce Now: What this means for gamers?

“Generative AI, large language models and recommender systems are the digital engines of the modern economy,” Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, said in a statement while making the announcement at Computex 2023. “DGX GH200 AI supercomputers integrate NVIDIA’s most advanced accelerated computing and networking technologies to expand the frontier of AI.” Also Read - Acer Expands its Predator, Vero and Swift series; announces six new laptops at Next@Acer event

Nvidia claims the DGX GH200 is the only AI supercomputer that offers a massive shared memory space of 144TB across 256 NVIDIA Grace Hopper Superchips, providing developers with nearly 500X more memory to build giant models. DGX GH200 supercomputers include NVIDIA software to provide a turnkey, full-stack solution for the largest AI and data analytics workloads. Also Read - Gigabyte expands its Aorus, G5 and Aero series, launches nine new laptops in India: Check details

Moreover, the chip maker said that Google Cloud, Meta and Microsoft are among the first expected to gain access to the DGX GH200 to explore its capabilities for generative AI workloads. The company also intends to provide the DGX GH200 design as a blueprint to cloud service providers and other hyper scalers so they can further customise it for their infrastructure.

“As AI models grow larger, they need powerful infrastructure that can scale to meet increasing demands,” said Alexis Bjorlin, vice president of Infrastructure, AI Systems and Accelerated Platforms at Meta.

Further, to advance research and development, the company is building its own DGX GH200-based AI supercomputer named — NVIDIA Helio, to power the work of its researchers and development teams.

Nvidia DGX GH200 supercomputers are expected to be available by the end of the year.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: May 29, 2023 8:12 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro may feature 100W fast charging tech

Oppo Reno 10 series launch in India likely next month

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may use an Exynos chipset

Xiaomi joins Optiemus to make audio products locally

Amazon Alexa will now give advice on managing menstruation

Discussing Live Cricket mixing for broadcast: Interview with Dolby's Jayant Shah and Star

Want a job at Google? ChatGPT shares some tips to follow

From Microsoft to Air India, here are top companies using ChatGPT

Apple WWDC 2023 kicks off on June 5: Things we're excited about

WWDC 2023: Apple is all about safety and support, says Indian developer duo

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global
In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video