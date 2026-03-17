NVIDIA introduces DLSS 5 with focus on real-time visual enhancements

NVIDIA has unveiled a new version of its DLSS technology, dubbed DLSS 5, at GTC 2026. The update enhances the visual fidelity in games, adding more realistic lighting and materials to scenes using AI. With this, NVIDIA is utilising the DLSS technology not just for performance gains, but for visual improvements as well. Also Read: 7 beginner mistakes in Battle Royale Games

What DLSS 5 changes

Deep Learning Super Sampling, or DLSS, was introduced as a way to improve performance by rendering games at a lower resolution and then upscaling them using AI. Later, it added new features like frame generation and latency reduction. Also Read: iOS 27 update revealed: Liquid Glass design stays but these tweaks are coming

The new version, DLSS 5, takes a different approach. Instead of focusing only on performance improvements, it uses a neural rendering model to enhance how scenes look in real time. The AI model adds details like lighting, reflections, and material effects on top of what the game engine already produces.

DLSS 5 works by using data from the game engine, such as colour and motion information, so the output stays in line with what the game is actually rendering. This is meant to avoid the unpredictability seen in some AI-generated visuals.

How the AI works

The AI model in DLSS 5 is trained to understand elements in a scene, such as characters, fabric, and lighting conditions. Based on this, the system adjusts how lighting and surfaces appear in a scene, making visuals look more natural without changing the original structure of the game.

It runs in real time and is designed to support gameplay at up to 4K resolution. NVIDIA says the goal is to bring visuals closer to what is usually seen in pre-rendered or cinematic content, but without affecting gameplay.

Early game support

DLSS 5 is expected to roll out later this year, with support planned for several upcoming titles. As mentioned in NVIDIA’s announcement and reports from GTC 2026, games like Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Resident Evil Requiem, and Hogwarts Legacy are among the titles expected to support the new technology.

NVIDIA also said that DLSS 5 will be supported by several game studios and publishers, including Bethesda, CAPCOM, and Ubisoft.

Availability and compatibility

NVIDIA has not shared full hardware requirements yet. However, DLSS 5 is expected to be limited to newer GPUs, likely from the current RTX 50-series hardware.

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The company has also not confirmed a final release date, but the rollout is expected to begin later this year.