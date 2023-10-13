Google Search gets generative AI update: Google has been super-charging its search engine, Google Search, with generative AI-based features this year. The company has already rolled out a host of AI-based features to Search in the past couple of months. Now, the company has announced a new generative AI-based feature for Google Search that will enable users to generate new images based on their specific requirements.

READ MORE Google Meets gets support for 1080p group video calls: How to enable it

“There are times when you might be looking for a specific image, but you can’t find exactly what you have in mind. Or maybe you have an idea that you need help visualizing. So, beginning today, we’re introducing the ability to create images with our generative AI-powered Search experience (SGE),” Google wrote in a blog post. With this update, users will be able to ask Google Search to create specific images that are not available on the web yet and then use those images for their work.

For understanding, users will be able to ask Google Search to create an image where a Panda is cooking food and then use that image for a post on their website or even a social media account. Google says, once the required images have been generated, users can then tap on any of those images to see how generative AI has expanded their initial query with descriptive details to add more details for creating the image. “From there, you can edit the description further to add even more detail and bring your vision to life,” the company added.

READ MORE Google rolls out Chromebook Plus features to ChromeOS devices: Check if your PC will get the update

Furthermore, the company says that users who have opted in to SGE will also see an option to create AI-generated images directly in Google Images and that this feature will appear when users are searching for inspiration.

As far as availability is concerned, Google says that this feature will be available via Search Labs in the Google app on Android and iOS and on Chrome desktop starting today.

Written drafts in Google Search

Additionally, the company said that it is rolling out a new feature dubbed as ‘written drafts’ in SGE. This feature will enable users to make the draft shorter or change the tone to be more casual. “For example, perhaps you’re looking into home improvement projects, like how to convert your garage into a home office. After finding helpful ideas across the web and contractors you’d like to get in touch with, you can ask SGE to ‘Write a note to a contractor asking for a quote to turn my garage into a home office’,” the company wrote.

Once the draft is ready, users will be able to export it Google Docs or Gmail. This feature will be available to select users in the US starting today.