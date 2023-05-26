Google Search gets generative AI-based features: Check details

After teasing generative AI-powered capabilities of Search more than two weeks ago, Google has announced that it is starting to open access to Search Labs. It is a new program from Google that gives early access to experiments before their wider rollout. Also Read - How to download all your photos from Google Photos: A step-by-step guide

If an interested user has already signed up for the waiting list at Google Search Labs, he will be notified by email when he can start testing Labs experiment, which includes Search Generative Experience, Code Tips and Add to Sheets. Also Read - YouTube will shut down YouTube Stories next month: Check Stories' alternatives

Users can also join these experiments by tapping the Labs icon in the latest version of the Google app on both Android and iOS or on the Chrome desktop. These experiments are available in English in the US only and currently, they are not available in India. Also Read - Rogue screen recorder app found spying on Android users: How to safeguard yourself

What new generative AI-powered Google Search has to offer

New generative AI-powered search has the capability to answer complex queries and users need not break their queries into series of questions and then piece information together.

For instance, if users Search for “Learning ukulele vs guitar,” the search result will provide them with an AI-powered snapshot of all the factors that they should consider before deciding.

Generative AI-powered Search can give them quick pointers or a range of options from a variety of content across the web for very specific questions such as “How to get an old coffee stain out of a wool sweater?” or “How can I renew my passport quickly?

New Search can also help users with important factors to consider if they search for any product like a “Bluetooth speaker for a pool party.” It will show you important considerations for that environment such as water resistance and battery life and many other options with their advantages.

In addition to this, users can also ask follow-up questions that will take them to the conversion mode.

Product Studio

Meanwhile, Google has launched a new tool called ‘Product Studio’, which will enable merchants to easily generate unique product images using generative AI.

The merchants will be able to create product images within Merchant Center Next, the company’s simplified platform for businesses to control how their products appear on Google.

“Our new Product Studio, designed with Google’s AI Principles top of mind, brings the benefits of generative AI to businesses of all sizes, helping them easily create unique and tailored product imagery for free and get more value from the images they already have,” Google said in a blogpost on Tuesday.